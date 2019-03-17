Postgame wrap: Suns 138, Pelicans 136 (OT)

A bizarre ending – one you will rarely see on any level of basketball – put the finishing touch on a wild, entertaining Saturday game between Phoenix and New Orleans. Long story short, the Pelicans called a timeout they did not have with 1.1 seconds left in overtime, resulting in Devin Booker’s go-ahead free throw. Josh Jackson tacked on another foul shot for the final margin, with less than a second remaining.

The Pelicans and Suns may have entered Saturday’s action with the 12th- and 15th-best records in the Western Conference, but you wouldn’t have known it by the intensity on the Smoothie King Center hardwood. In a late-season game filled with testy play and technical fouls, the Suns pulled off an improbable ending, after the Pelicans led by three points and had possession with 7.7 seconds to go in OT. New Orleans was whistled for a five-second violation trying to inbound and seal a victory.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jackson’s missed free throw with less than a second to go in OT was rebounded by New Orleans forward Kenrich Williams, but the rookie didn’t have enough time to gather himself and fire an 85-foot heave in the opposite direction before the buzzer.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Elfrid Payton became just the fifth different player in NBA history to register four consecutive triple-doubles, this time posting 16 points, 13 rebounds and 16 assists. His 14th assist of regulation gave the Pelicans a two-point lead in the final minute, but Booker answered with a driving bank shot that knotted up the score and helped send it to OT.

“It’s kind of cool, but you can’t really enjoy it,” Payton said of joining such an exclusive list of triple-double producers. “It’s alright.”

Of his triple-doubles, Payton said, “I’m just trying to help out as much as I can. I know some nights I’m not going to shoot well, so I try to get my teammates shots. Sometimes I might not be passing the ball well, so I’ll try to rebound, and help on the boards. Just trying to impact the game in different ways, as much as possible.”

FOCUS ON: A WILD ENDING

Leading by three points with 7.7 seconds left in OT, all New Orleans needed to do was inbound the ball and make one free throw to ice a win. But Payton couldn’t find anyone open and the Pelicans picked up a five-second violation, which actually was a fortunate break because they appeared to be calling timeout, which would’ve awarded a technical free throw to the Suns. Instead, Jackson erased a three-point deficit by sinking a deep trey with 1.1 seconds remaining. After Jackson’s shot went through the hoop, New Orleans called a timeout from the nearby bench area, resulting in Booker’s go-ahead free throw.

“That was my mistake. That was on me,” fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “I called the timeout; we didn’t have the timeout. That’s where it came from. That’s all on me. I’ll take the hit for that one.”

The Pelicans were about as close as you could possibly get to ending what became a six-game losing streak, which Gentry alluded to when he noted, “We did everything we needed to, to try to win the game (for most of the night).”

On whether Saturday’s conclusion could be a learning experience for his many young players, Gentry said, “I think so. If nothing else comes out of this, they can see that’s the reason you have to play all 48 minutes. I know it’s a cliché that coaches use, but you really have to play all 48 minutes.”

As was the case Saturday after a five-minute OT period, sometimes you must play all 53.

BY THE NUMBERS

9: New Orleans players in double-digit scoring, led by Julius Randle’s 21 points.

6: Total technical fouls between the two teams. Suns No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was ejected after picking up two, while Payton, Randle and Phoenix’s Kelly Oubre were called for one apiece.

15/30: New Orleans three-point shooting. Darius Miller (4/6) and Frank Jackson (3/6) topped the Pelicans. Ian Clark was 2/4.