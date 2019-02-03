Postgame wrap: Spurs 113, Pelicans 108

SAN ANTONIO – Since losing nearly an entire five-man starting lineup due to injury recently, New Orleans has prided itself on playing scrappy basketball and never giving in, despite facing opposition that is almost always far more experienced and accomplished. The Pelicans provided another example of that Saturday, nearly rallying all the way back from a 22-point second-half deficit, before finally falling to the Spurs at the AT&T Center. New Orleans held a 30-19 advantage in the fourth quarter, almost pulling off what would’ve been a momentous comeback in Texas.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan sank two free throws in the final seconds, giving the Spurs a two-possession advantage. The Spurs initially seemed in the clear when reserve guard Patty Mills swished a three-pointer with 2:00 left, giving the Spurs a 109-98 edge, but the Pelicans hit a couple long-range shots and forced an untimely San Antonio turnover to make matters very interesting.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Duke rookie Frank Jackson turned in the best offensive performance of his young career so far, taking advantage of another starting nod by dropping in a career-high 25 points. After missing the entire 2017-18 campaign due to foot surgery, Jackson is gaining invaluable experience, partly the result of several other key Pelicans being sidelined, in particular backcourt players Elfrid Payton and E’Twaun Moore. But even prior to moving into the first unit this week, Jackson had 12- and 15-point games vs. Oklahoma City and San Antonio, appearing to emerge with more confidence and comfort on the floor.

“We know the work he’s put in,” said Pelicans guard Ian Clark, who scored 15 points and was instrumental in the late-game rally by sinking difficult three-pointers. “We’ve seen it. We expect it from him. It’s great to see him out there getting comfortable and playing the way he’s playing.”

Jackson finished 10/20 from the field, scoring in a variety of ways, including athletic dunks, in-between floaters and spot-up jumpers.

FOCUS ON: A WEEK TO BUILD UPON LONG TERM

Back in October, no one could’ve possibly imagined that in crunch time of a midseason game at San Antonio, the Pelicans would rely on a lineup that didn’t feature a single familiar name to casual basketball fans (Jrue Holiday played 30 minutes Saturday, but remained on the bench late, due to the tremendous surge by the group already on the floor). For players like Jackson, fellow rookie Kenrich Williams (12 points, eight rebounds) and relatively inexperienced third-year pro Cheick Diallo (13 points, eight rebounds), Saturday was another opportunity to participate in a tight matchup against one of the West’s top teams, after a Tuesday win in Houston and narrow loss vs. Denver. In a week marked by a major distraction and several Pelicans being added to a growing injured list, New Orleans was very competitive from a bottom-line standpoint, trailing the Nuggets by a point with 1:30 left and down three to the Spurs in the final seconds Saturday. The latter occurred after the Pelicans refused to call it a night, despite a seemingly insurmountable hole on the scoreboard.

“I love the effort we played with,” Alvin Gentry said. “I love the fact that we didn’t give up. We just competed till the end. The effort we played with, any coach would be satisfied with, and the unselfishness we played with. The competitive spirit we had. It would’ve been easy to say, ‘We’re down 20, let’s just finish out the game.’ But the group we had in continued to compete. That’s what’s good about it.”

“It’s tough – we have guys injured,” Jackson said. “It forces us to kind of be more scrappy and play as hard as we can. I think we should have that mentality every single night.”’

Williams: “We never gave up. We came up short, but we played hard. We never wanted to just say the game was over.”

BY THE NUMBERS

10/35: New Orleans three-point shooting. The Pelicans actually shot the ball much better late, after starting a rough 3/20 in that category.

49-42: Pelicans advantage in bench scoring. Clark, Diallo and Williams all reached double figures as reserves.

18: San Antonio first-half assists, against only five turnovers. The Spurs’ offense was a well-oiled machine in the opening 24 minutes.