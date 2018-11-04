Postgame wrap: Spurs 109, Pelicans 95

Spurs (6-2), Pelicans (4-5)

SAN ANTONIO – New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s most high-powered offenses early in the regular season, but for a half Saturday, it looked anything but potent. San Antonio limited the Pelicans to just 39 first-half points, building a 19-point advantage. While New Orleans played much better after intermission, it was too little, too late. The Pelicans dropped a fourth consecutive game to open a five-game road trip, which concludes Monday in Oklahoma City.

New Orleans’ season low in points prior to Saturday was 111, but even after a better offensive output in the final 24 minutes at AT&T Center, the Pelicans didn’t come close to that tally in the Southwest Division matchup.

Alvin Gentry was displeased with New Orleans’ turnover count, including 10 of them in the first half, which short-circuited the team’s attack. The Pelicans committed plenty of turnovers (16 total) on high-risk passes that the Spurs deflected or stole.

“We’ve got to play better. It’s that simple. There is no secret formula,” Gentry said. “We’ve got to do a better job of protecting the ball. We’ve got to stay within what we’re supposed to do from a gameplan standpoint, and we have to execute. (The Spurs) aren’t going to beat themselves. If you’re going to turn the ball over in crucial situations, you’re going to have a tough time beating them.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Former New Orleans guard Marco Belinelli drained a left-corner three-pointer, giving San Antonio a 13-point lead with a minute-plus remaining in the fourth quarter.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

After trailing 58-39 at halftime, New Orleans outscored San Antonio 56-51, making it interesting for a few moments in the fourth quarter. Jrue Holiday was one of the few things that was working offensively for the Pelicans, finishing with 29 points on 13/21 shooting. Holiday said after the game that pick-and-rolls with Anthony Davis (17 points, 5/13 shooting, eight rebounds, five blocks after sitting out Thursday in Portland) freed him up for open mid-range shots. Holiday also handed out eight assists.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

No one will feel sorry for you in the NBA if you’re short-handed due to injuries – and the Pelicans weren’t about to make excuses for a subpar performance Saturday – but it’s quickly become evident that they miss starting point guard Elfrid Payton (ankle). Prior to exiting early during last week’s home loss to Utah, Payton had consistently shown an ability to get into the paint and finish at the rim, as well as distribute the ball to open shooters and not turn it over (32 assists, 11 turnovers in his five games). Certainly the competition on this West road trip has been stiff, but Payton’s absence has also contributed to New Orleans coughing up too many turnovers (65 in four games) and seeing its ball movement decrease (tied season low with 22 assists at San Antonio). Holiday moved to the starting role Saturday and was stellar individually on offense, but said after the game that he made too many risky decisions with the ball. Off the bench, Ian Clark (19 minutes) and Tim Frazier (seven minutes) played some of the remaining time at PG. New Orleans’ four primary substitutes Saturday all had significant negative plus-minuses.

Payton was also shooting 50 percent from the field and averaging 6.0 rebounds a game through his five contests.

BY THE NUMBERS

17/30: New Orleans foul shooting, or a meager 56.7 percent. Sixth man Julius Randle made 12 trips to the line, but had a frustrating time, making only four.

96-77: San Antonio advantage in shot attempts from the field, partly due to a big turnover edge. The Spurs committed just nine, including only one in the first half.