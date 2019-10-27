Postgame wrap: Rockets 126, Pelicans 123

HOUSTON – Only three games into the season, New Orleans was already without two-fifths of its planned starting lineup Saturday, after Jrue Holiday was ruled out due to a left knee sprain, joining Zion Williamson on the inactive list. The Pelicans still remained competitive in a tough road matchup with Houston, but it was a similar refrain to their previous two games, resulting in a narrow defeat. New Orleans lost in OT to Toronto, by seven points to Dallas and three to Houston.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Josh Hart’s off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer from the left wing hit the back of the rim, allowing Houston to prevail by three. Hart earlier made a huge trey from near the same spot on the left side of the floor, cutting the Rockets’ lead in half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram played one of the best offensive games of his NBA career, approaching his high as a pro (36 points) by dropping in 35 points, doing so on outstanding efficiency. Ingram connected on 14 of his 22 shots from the field, featuring 4/7 three-point accuracy. He also pulled down 15 rebounds. It was a very good night for all three Lakers who arrived in New Orleans this summer via trade, with Lonzo Ball going for 18 points and 10 assists, while Hart registered 23 points and sank five three-pointers.

#SATURDAYSCORER

For all 14 Saturday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will most exceed his season scoring average for that day’s game. Daniel Sallerson selected Nickeil Alexander-Walker, while Jim Eichenhofer picked JJ Redick. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Lonzo Ball was chosen. The winner of the first “contest” was the fans, whose support of Ball was rewarded in his 18-point performance (Ball came in averaging 11.5 ppg). Sallerson and Eichenhofer cannot repeat a player among any of the first seven Saturday games.