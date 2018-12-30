Postgame wrap: Rockets 108, Pelicans 104
Rockets (20-15), Pelicans (16-21)
Houston led by just one point through three quarters Saturday, but with James Harden getting a breather early in the fourth quarter, the less heralded Rockets took over the game. After a Houston surge without its perennial All-Star guard, the visitors were already up by double digits by the time Harden checked back into the lineup. Although New Orleans mounted a late rally, the Pelicans could never quite recover from Houston’s Harden-less run. Despite four New Orleans players registering 20-plus points, it dropped to 1-1 on a key midseason homestand, which concludes on New Year’s Eve vs. Minnesota.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Houston’s P.J. Tucker sank two free throws with 12 seconds remaining, giving the Rockets a two-possession margin at 106-101. New Orleans turned the ball over on the next possession, sealing the victory for the visitors.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Julius Randle led New Orleans with 23 points and tied Anthony Davis (22 points) for top team rebounding honors with 11. He finished 10/19 from the field, constantly battling multiple Houston players under the basket for boards, or while trying to go up for a close-range shot. He added one block and two steals.
FOCUS ON: REINFORCEMENTS ON THE WAY
Gentry mentioned after Saturday’s game that part of his optimism about the final 45 games of the season comes from the Pelicans hopefully soon regaining the services of Elfrid Payton (broken finger) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle). It was a small sample, but when Payton and Davis both played, New Orleans went 5-0; Payton is 5-1 overall when he’s in uniform, but the loss came vs. Utah when Davis was sidelined.
“No one’s going to make me believe that we’re not going to get it turned around,” Gentry said. “We’re going to get some guys back healthy. We’re going to get guys back in the role they are comfortable in. There is still a lot of basketball left to be played. I think we’re going to be OK.”
BY THE NUMBERS
56-32: New Orleans advantage in points in the paint.
48-27: Houston advantage in points that came off of three-point makes, nearly wiping out all of NOLA’s edge in the paint.
22-13: Rockets edge in free throws made, a decisive factor in a four-point win.
13: Davis shot attempts, after he took 32 vs. Dallas 24 hours earlier. Gentry noted that Houston defended Davis much differently than Dallas; the Rockets constantly threw an extra defender at the five-time All-Star, while the Mavericks were content to leave their bigs on an island for much of Friday’s game.
Pelicans vs Rockets Postgame: Anthony Davis 12-29-18
Anthony Davis talks about tonight's game against the Houston Rockets.
Game 37: Pelicans vs. Rockets 12/29/18
Pelicans vs. Rockets Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-29-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' tough loss to the Houston Rockets.
AD flies in for the alley-oop slam
Anthony Davis flies in for the big time slam dunk
Huge dunk by Jrue Holiday
Jrue Holiday with a strong dunk late in the game
3-pointer by Anthony Davis in the fourth
Anthony Davis keeps it close from downtown
AD keeps the pressure on late
Anthony Davis keeping the Pelicans close
Jrue with the steal and dunk
Jrue Holiday does it himself with the half court steal and transition dunk
Julius with back-to-back strong takes
Julius Randle can't be contained off the dribble and in the paint
Frazier with the 1st half buzzer beater
Jrue Holiday with a nice pass to Tim Frazier to end the half with the bucket
Anthony Davis from downtown
Anthony Davis shows off his sweet stroke
AD holding a block party
Anthony Davis uses his length and athleticism to defend the paint
Jrue with the heat check from three
Jrue Holiday continues his hot streak from downtown
E'Twaun with the nice block
E'Twaun Moore is getting done on both ends of the court
Okafor gets position down low and finishes
Jahlil Okafor gets good position in the paint and finishes with a nice bucket
AD with a strong take
Anthony Davis takes his man off the dribble and gets the tough finish
Julius Randle with the And-1
Jrue Holiday sees Julius Randle down low and makes a good pass for the bucket
