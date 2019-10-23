Postgame wrap: Raptors 130, Pelicans 122 (OT)
Raptors (1-0), Pelicans (0-1)
TORONTO – New Orleans learned Monday that its No. 1 overall draft pick won’t be on the floor for the next 6-8 weeks, but there was no time for the Pelicans to feel sorry for themselves - and none of the NBA’s other 29 teams will provide much sympathy anyway. In its season opener, New Orleans didn’t look like a team that would struggle without Zion Williamson, but a mostly encouraging performance wasn’t quite enough to generate a road victory against the defending NBA champions.
After a very evenly played regulation and 48 minutes of basketball, Toronto finally gained the upper hand in the final couple minutes of overtime, posting a very hard-fought win on its ring night.
New Orleans led for much of Tuesday’s matchup, but began turning the ball over more as the night progressed, helping Toronto to come back in the second half and eventually get over the top. The Pelicans scored 61 first-half points and had 117 through regulation, but only mustered five OT points.
“I’m disappointed, because I think we let a golden opportunity slip away,” Pelicans fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “But we’ve got a lot of things to try to figure out rotationally, execution-wise and establishing exactly what kind of team we’re going to be. That’s not going to happen in one game, five games, or whatever. Somewhere along the line we’ll get to where we need to get. The guys have a good attitude. I thought we played hard and competed, but you also have to play smart and execute.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Kyle Lowry drained a right-side three-pointer with less than a minute left in OT, giving Toronto a three-possession edge at 130-122. New Orleans shot an airball on the subsequent possession, putting the Raptors in great position to prevail. Prior to Lowry’s trey, Fred VanVleet canned a critical trey. In what could be a significantly expanded role for the Raptors, the guard deposited 34 points, including 5/7 three-point accuracy.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brandon Ingram topped New Orleans with 22 points on 8/19 shooting, providing the Pelicans with some important stretches of offense in both halves. Meanwhile, international veteran forward Nicolo Melli was a godsend in his NBA debut, registering 14 points in just 20 minutes. Melli was perfect from the floor for a long span of the game, connecting on each of his first four three-pointers and ending up 4/5 from distance.
BY THE NUMBERS
57-23: New Orleans edge in bench scoring. Toronto only used three reserves, compared to seven by New Orleans.
19/45: Pelicans three-point shooting. Melli and JJ Redick each made four, while Josh Hart added three treys (along with a team-best 10 rebounds).
38-20: Toronto edge in attempts from the foul line. Pascal Siakam’s monster 34-point, 18-rebound night was boosted by 11 trips to the charity stripe.
16: Offensive rebounds for both teams. The Raptors used their edge in length to grab some of those caroms, while the Pelicans secured several off hustle and chasing misses down in or around the paint.
#PLUSMINUSGOINGUPONATUESDAY
For all 12 Tuesday games throughout New Orleans’ regular season, we’ll be selecting a Pelicans player we think will have the best plus-minus on the stat sheet that night. Pelicans radio's Daniel Sallerson selected Brandon Ingram vs. Toronto, while Pelicans.com's Jim Eichenhofer picked Nicolo Melli. In a fan poll among four other candidates, Jrue Holiday was chosen, garnering 46 percent of the votes (Lonzo Ball was second at 27 percent). The winner of the first “contest” was the Melli selection by Eichenhofer; the forward was a plus-11, tied with Kenrich Williams for team-best among the Pelicans. Ingram played well overall but was minus-19, while Holiday notched a minus-14. The top four New Orleans plus-minuses Tuesday all came from New Orleans reserves.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-22-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
Game 1: Pelicans at Raptors 10/22/19
Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-22-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
| 04:20
Pelicans vs. Raptors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 10-22-19
Brandon Ingram talks about the Pelicans' performance in their season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
| 00:42
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors
October 22, 2019: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Toronto Raptors - Highlights of Kenrich Williams, Brandon Ingram, JJ Redick, Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Nicolo Melli, Jahlil Okafor, Frank Jackson, Josh Hart
| 02:52
Josh Hart Highlights vs Raptors | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart scored 15 points and grabbed 11 boards vs the Toronto Raptors on opening night for the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 01:19
Brandon Ingram scores 22 vs Raptors | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scored a team-high 22 points, adding 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal vs the Toronto Raptors on opening night for the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 01:57
JJ Redick Highlights vs Raptors | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick went 4-6 from three, scoring 16 points vs the Toronto Raptors game 1 of the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 01:12
Josh Hart HUGE 3 late for the lead - Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
Josh Hart hits a big 3 late in the game to give the Pelicans the lead over the Toronto Raptors
| 00:33
Josh Hart 3 off Good Ball Movement - Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Josh Hart hits the 3 off nice ball movement by the Pelicans vs. the Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 00:24
Brandon Ingram gets another nice And-1 | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram uses his patience and pump-fake to get a nice and-1 vs Toronto Raptors
| 00:36
Jrue Holiday tough finish off sweet Lonzo Ball pass | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guards Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday work together for a nice bucket vs. the Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 00:23
Brandon Ingram patient pump-fake And-1 | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives in for the nice And-1 vs. Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 00:17
Nicolo Melli ON FIRE in 2nd vs Raptors | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli hit three 3-pointers in the 2nd quarter vs. Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019-20 NBA season.
| 00:42
Nice ball movement ends with Lonzo to Favors | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
The New Orleans Pelicans capitalized on nice ball movement with a driving Lonzo Ball finding Derrick Favors for a nice bucket vs. the Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019 NBA season.
| 00:25
Lonzo Ball answers quickly from 3 | Pelicans-Raptors Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball answers from downtown vs. Toronto Raptors in game 1 of the 2019 NBA season.
| 00:33
Pelicans vs. Raptors Pregame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-22-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media prior to the Pelicans season opener in Toronto.
| 04:44
Pelicans Shootaround Interview: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 10-22-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following shootaround prior to the Pelicans' season opener tonight in Toronto.
| 02:24
Pelicans Shootaround Interview: Nickeil-Alexander Walker 10-22-19
Pelicans rookie guard Nickeil-Alexander Walker talks about returning home for his NBA debut in Toronto.
| 02:22
Executive Vice President David Griffin gives update on Zion Williamson | Pelicans Shootaround Interview
Pelicans Executive Vice President David Griffin updated the media on Zion Williamson's successful surgery prior to the season opener against the Toronto Raptors.
| 06:04
NEXT UP: