Postgame wrap: Pistons 98, Pelicans 94

As a member of the LA Clippers in previous years, Blake Griffin produced more than his share of big games and key baskets against New Orleans. On Wednesday, Griffin again was huge in the Smoothie King Center, this time also taking advantage of an injury absence by Anthony Davis – who consistently torments Detroit – in powering the Pistons to a road win. Griffin dominated throughout his 37-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist outing.

Playing without its five-time All-Star, New Orleans struggled mightily at the offensive end for long stretches and finished with a season low in points. The Pelicans shot poorly from three-point range, only went to the foul line nine times and tallied fewer than 25 points in three of four periods.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Detroit’s Reggie Bullock tracked down a deflected ball, drove to the other end and threw down a fast-break slam with 14 seconds left, giving the Pistons a 97-92 lead. Darius Miller had a right-side three-pointer rim in and out, leading to Detroit collecting the defensive rebound and getting fouled by the Pelicans with 8 ticks to go.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

While New Orleans sputtered as a team offensively, Jrue Holiday posted his fourth-best scoring game of 2018-19, notching 29 points on 14/24 shooting. Holiday also topped the Pelicans by handing out seven assists. New Orleans only assisted on 20 of its 42 baskets, making Holiday’s dishing even rarer.