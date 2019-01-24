Postgame wrap: Pistons 98, Pelicans 94
Pistons (21-26), Pelicans (22-26)
As a member of the LA Clippers in previous years, Blake Griffin produced more than his share of big games and key baskets against New Orleans. On Wednesday, Griffin again was huge in the Smoothie King Center, this time also taking advantage of an injury absence by Anthony Davis – who consistently torments Detroit – in powering the Pistons to a road win. Griffin dominated throughout his 37-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist outing.
Playing without its five-time All-Star, New Orleans struggled mightily at the offensive end for long stretches and finished with a season low in points. The Pelicans shot poorly from three-point range, only went to the foul line nine times and tallied fewer than 25 points in three of four periods.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Detroit’s Reggie Bullock tracked down a deflected ball, drove to the other end and threw down a fast-break slam with 14 seconds left, giving the Pistons a 97-92 lead. Darius Miller had a right-side three-pointer rim in and out, leading to Detroit collecting the defensive rebound and getting fouled by the Pelicans with 8 ticks to go.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
While New Orleans sputtered as a team offensively, Jrue Holiday posted his fourth-best scoring game of 2018-19, notching 29 points on 14/24 shooting. Holiday also topped the Pelicans by handing out seven assists. New Orleans only assisted on 20 of its 42 baskets, making Holiday’s dishing even rarer.
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Detroit Pistons 01-23-19
The New Orleans Pelicans put up a hard fight but fell to the Detroit Pistons 98-94 on Wednesday, Jan. 23.
Game 48: Pelicans vs Pistons 01/23/19
| 02:56
Jrue Holiday leads the Pelicans with 29 points
Jrue Holiday puts up 29 points against the Detroit Pistons in the Smoothie King Center
| 01:53
Jahlil Okafor tallies 17 against the Pistons
Jahlil Okafor gets it done inside and puts up 17 points against the Pistons
| 01:54
Jahlil Okafor swats a career-high six blocks
Jahlil Okafor has himself a night defensively and racks up six blocks on the Detroit Pistons
| 01:06
Miller narrows the lead with a three ball
Darius Miller narrows the Pistons leads by draining a three-pointer and forcing Detroit to call a timeout
| 00:19
Nikola Mirotic hits the step-back three-pointer
Nikola Mirotic fools his defender and drains a step-back three-pointer
| 00:10
Jrue Holiday gets to the basket with ease
Jrue Holiday drives to the basket and gets past Pistons defenders with ease
| 00:20
Okafor fakes his defender and finishes with the slam
Jahlil Okafor fakes his defender under the basket and goes up for the reverse one-hand slam
| 00:22
Jahlil Okafor protects the rim
Jahlil Okafor protects the rim as he stuffs a member of the Pistons
| 00:17
Julius Randle sneaks behind Pistons defenders
Julius Randle sneaks behind the Pistons defenders and receives a pass for Jrue Holiday to go up for the and-1
| 00:17