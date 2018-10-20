Postgame wrap: Pelicans 149, Kings 129

Pelicans (2-0), Kings (0-2)

After posting one of the NBA’s most impressive opening-week victories Wednesday in Houston, the task Friday for New Orleans was to back up that performance by showing similar intensity and execution, while facing a much less hyped opponent. Mission accomplished – and then some.

The Pelicans methodically wore down the Kings with a relentless offensive eruption, topping 30-plus points in every quarter, leading to a franchise record for points in a game. Sacramento couldn’t keep up, overwhelmed by an avalanche of offense. For a second straight game, New Orleans’ high-powered frontcourt trio ran roughshod over the opposition, piling up fantasy basketball-friendly numbers.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Darius Miller connected on another one of his patented four-point plays from long range, as New Orleans built a 25-point lead in the waning minutes of the third quarter. The Pelicans later went up by as many as 28 and started subbing in deep reserves midway through the final period, such as Jahlil Okafor and Frank Jackson.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nikola Mirotic poured in 30 points on national TV at Houston, then delivered an even better output Friday by dropping in a career-best 36 points. Mirotic was so hot in the second half that the crowd began chanting “Ni-ko! Ni-ko!” as he continued to bury deep jumpers. The forward shot 5/9 on three-pointers against the Kings, nearly matching his 6/8 outing vs. the Rockets.

Mirotic: “I just felt great, very confident. My teammates did a great job of finding me. It was just one of those nights where you feel like every shot you take is going to go in.”

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POWER FORWARD

ESPN analyst Chauncey Billups is one of the most respected people in the sport – as was the case when he was a player – but he may need to rethink his opinion on Thursday’s edition of “The Jump” that New Orleans’ three bigs will never repeat the 87 combined points they scored Wednesday in another game. In only their second game together Friday, they approached that number again, totaling 74 points. In fact, they probably would’ve surpassed it, if not for the large margin on the scoreboard, which led to Anthony Davis (25 points, 10 rebounds) sitting out the entire fourth period, after only logging 27 minutes. Whether you call each of them power forwards or centers, New Orleans has showed incredibly positive signs in the frontcourt through two games, with Davis, Mirotic and Julius Randle (13 points, 14 rebounds in just 24 minutes) dominating at every turn.

Davis has seemingly added a new wrinkle to his game, now setting up teammates for open looks on a much more frequent basis. He dished out six assists vs. Sacramento, after handing out eight in Houston. His average of 7.0 is triple the 2.3 he averaged in ’17-18.

“I'm just trying to get my teammates involved,” Davis said on postgame radio. “When (defenses) come double-team, I'm finding the open guy. That's what Houston tried to do, and I was able to pick them apart. Tonight, (I was) just finding guys in transition. That’s the next step, trying to make my teammates better, then (my) shots will come. When it’s time for me to score, I’ll score. It’s about getting these guys involved and getting their confidence up.”

BY THE NUMBERS

71, 60, 72, 77: Point totals for New Orleans in the four halves it has played, respectively.

8: Consecutive quarters that the Pelicans have topped 30 points, a team record.

21/33: As staggering as New Orleans’ scoring output was, the hosts actually struggled at the foul line, missing a dozen times. The Pelicans also had 16 turnovers, but at the pace they are playing, they’re still able to keep the scoreboard operator extremely busy.