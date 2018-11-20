Postgame wrap: Pelicans 140, Spurs 126

Pelicans (10-7), Spurs (8-8)

Anthony Davis may not have reached a significant individual milestone in front of his home fans Monday, but the five-time All-Star got just about everything else he could’ve wanted, including a convincing victory over the Spurs. While scoring the most points in a game vs. San Antonio in franchise history, New Orleans received prolific offensive performances from a wide range of players, taking over the second half to pull away from the Spurs. The Pelicans wrapped up a quick homestand at 3-0 over a four-day span, outplaying the Knicks, Nuggets and Spurs in the second half of every game.

Davis finished with 29 points Monday, giving him a career tally of 9,994. He will have a chance to reach the 10,000 mark Wednesday in Philadelphia, when the Pelicans face the new-look 76ers and trade pickup Jimmy Butler.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio subbed in deep reserves Quincy Pondexter and Drew Eubanks with 6:20 remaining and New Orleans leading 128-108. The Pelicans were ahead by a point at halftime, 68-67, but outscored San Antonio 70-41 over the first 17-plus minutes of the second half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle continues to produce epic numbers without playing huge minute allotments. Randle went for 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in only 25 minutes off the bench, becoming the fourth NBA player since 1983-84 to notch a triple-double in that amount of playing time or less. Three other Pelicans supplied 20-plus points, including Davis with 29, E’Twaun Moore with 24 and Jrue Holiday with 21.