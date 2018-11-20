Postgame wrap: Pelicans 140, Spurs 126

by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 19, 2018

Pelicans (10-7), Spurs (8-8)

Anthony Davis may not have reached a significant individual milestone in front of his home fans Monday, but the five-time All-Star got just about everything else he could’ve wanted, including a convincing victory over the Spurs. While scoring the most points in a game vs. San Antonio in franchise history, New Orleans received prolific offensive performances from a wide range of players, taking over the second half to pull away from the Spurs. The Pelicans wrapped up a quick homestand at 3-0 over a four-day span, outplaying the Knicks, Nuggets and Spurs in the second half of every game.

Davis finished with 29 points Monday, giving him a career tally of 9,994. He will have a chance to reach the 10,000 mark Wednesday in Philadelphia, when the Pelicans face the new-look 76ers and trade pickup Jimmy Butler.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio subbed in deep reserves Quincy Pondexter and Drew Eubanks with 6:20 remaining and New Orleans leading 128-108. The Pelicans were ahead by a point at halftime, 68-67, but outscored San Antonio 70-41 over the first 17-plus minutes of the second half.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle continues to produce epic numbers without playing huge minute allotments. Randle went for 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in only 25 minutes off the bench, becoming the fourth NBA player since 1983-84 to notch a triple-double in that amount of playing time or less. Three other Pelicans supplied 20-plus points, including Davis with 29, E’Twaun Moore with 24 and Jrue Holiday with 21.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Highlights

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans highlights as they defeat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 19.

Game 19: Pelicans vs Spurs 11/1918

Watch the New Orleans Pelicans highlights as they defeat the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Nov. 19.
Nov 19, 2018  |  10:32
Julius Randle's court-side interview after his triple-double performance
Julius Randle put up a triple-double against the San Antonio Spurs, watch his postgame interview with Jen Hale
Nov 19, 2018  |  02:16
Julius Randle finishes with a triple-double against San Antonio
Julius Randle finishes with a triple-double (14 rebounds, 10 assists, 21 points) against the San Antonio Spurs.
Nov 19, 2018  |  01:59
Jrue Holiday puts up 21 against the Spurs
Jrue Holiday puts on a show against the Spurs, scoring 21 points
Nov 19, 2018  |  01:58
Holiday drains the corner three
Jrue Holiday extends the lead for the Pelicans by draining a corner three
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:19
Anthony Davis goes off two for the slam
Anthony Davis rises up to slam it home for the Pelicans
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:30
Nikola Mirotic is on fire from long range
Nikola Mirotic drains two threes for the Pelicans at the start of the second
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:17
Frank Jackson turns on the jets
Frank Jackson runs the floor in back to back possessions to score of the Pelicans
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:21
Anthony Davis puts Jakob Poeltl in the spin zone
Anthony Davis spins baseline past Jakob Poeltl for a quick bucket
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:09
Julius Randle goes up and under on Dante Cunningham
Julius Randle shows off his post moves down low and scores on Dante Cunningham
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:16
Holiday connects with Mirotic to drain the three
Jrue Holiday connects with Nikola Mirotic who drains the long ball
Nov 19, 2018  |  00:10
