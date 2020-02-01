Postgame wrap: Pelicans 139, Grizzlies 111

Alvin Gentry may someday look back fondly at Friday’s win, as the 500th of his NBA head coaching career. He and his team would also love to be able to remember it as the game that vaulted the Pelicans into a serious push for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

For the second time in 11 days, the Pelicans built a huge lead over Memphis and prevailed, this time not even letting the Grizzlies make a fourth-quarter push, as was the case in a Martin Luther King Day matchup. Gentry became the 33rd coach in NBA history to notch 500 career victories, as New Orleans breezed to a one-sided victory over eighth-place Memphis. The outcome reduced the Pelicans’ deficit behind the Grizzlies to four games, with two more head-to-head meetings coming in late March.

The 139 points were a season high for New Orleans, topping the 138 scored in a recent overtime home win over Utah.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Zion Williamson dropped in two free throws to give New Orleans a 26-point lead with eight-plus minutes remaining. The Pelicans gained control in the third quarter by piling up 44 points, taking a 110-86 edge. The hosts scored at least 30 points in every period.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

The honor could’ve gone to any of a handful of Pelicans, but Williamson set an early tone of dominance around the basket and in the paint, by overpowering or out-quicking Memphis’ short-handed frontcourt (Grizzlies leading scorer Jaren Jackson was out due to a one-game suspension). Williamson was a frequent recipient of alley oop passes that led to slams by the rookie, part of how he finished 9/15 from the field and tallied a team-best 24 points. He added six rebounds in his 29 minutes.