Postgame wrap: Pelicans 133, Cavaliers 98

CLEVELAND – On one possession early in the fourth quarter Saturday, E’Twaun Moore passed up an open three-point attempt, instead dishing to Julius Randle. Noticing that Moore was still undefended, Randle simply returned the ball immediately to Moore, who fired in an easy three points. After a competitive first half in Quicken Loans Arena, New Orleans toyed with Cleveland after intermission, running roughshod over a Cavaliers team that has now lost nine consecutive games.

It was New Orleans’ most dominant road performance of the 2018-19 season, just the third time the Pelicans have prevailed by more than 10 points outside the Crescent City. New Orleans’ largest previous road margin was 19 points over Houston in the Oct. 17 season opener. The Pelicans’ final tally was the most points they’ve scored in any game since putting up 140 against San Antonio on Nov. 19.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Randle flipped in a shot with four-plus minutes remaining in the third quarter, giving the Pelicans a 30-point lead at 89-59. New Orleans began subbing in some of its reserves who hadn’t played earlier in the evening. A sizeable Cleveland crowd began thinning out midway through the fourth quarter with the hosts behind by 30-plus on the scoreboard.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday has been gradually improving his three-point accuracy in recent weeks, a trend that continued Saturday during one of his best shooting nights of the season. As one of the NBA’s bigger guards, Holiday often relies on drives to the basket or his size to overpower defenders, but on Saturday he was at his best connecting on pull-up jumpers or behind the arc (4/6). Holiday registered an efficient 22 points on only 13 shots from the field, sinking nine baskets.

FOCUS ON: STRINGING TOGETHER WINS

On Monday vs. Memphis, the Pelicans will attempt to post consecutive victories for the first time since a three-game winning streak in mid-November, a stretch long enough that it should be a source of frustration among the team. Some New Orleans players who spoke following Saturday’s romp over Cleveland emphasized that although it was nice to win handily over the Cavaliers, it doesn’t mean much if the Pelicans can’t back it up with more victories. Given their status in the 14-deep West playoff race, more inconsistency will leave the Pelicans running in place.

“It can’t just be a win and a one-time thing because it’s Cleveland,” Anthony Davis said. “We have to do it next game and the game after that, in order to get to where we want to be.”

“We have to continue to build on this,” Randle said on postgame radio. “We can’t just do it for one game. It has to be our identity. I like what we did tonight, but you have to keep building, until we have that breakthrough.”

BY THE NUMBERS

98: Points allowed by New Orleans, the first time the Pelicans held an opponent under 100 since Nov. 10 vs. Phoenix.

72-46: New Orleans scoring advantage in the second half, after it led 61-52 at intermission.

14/27: Pelicans three-point shooting, their third-best accuracy percentage-wise of the season. The 51.9 percent was topped only by 58.6 vs. Dallas on Dec. 5 and 56.0 vs. Minnesota on Dec. 31.

46: New Orleans bench points, one game after it was outscored 55-5 in Brooklyn. Darius Miller led the reserves with 14 points, highlighted by 4/5 three-point shooting.