Postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106
Pelicans (13-13), Mavericks (12-11)
New Orleans was without one member of its prolific big-man trio Wednesday – then briefly lost Anthony Davis in the second half to an ankle injury – but behind contributions from a wide range of players, the Pelicans breezed to a home win over division-rival Dallas. Two days after he accumulated a career-best 37 points vs. Dallas, Julius Randle authored another prolific offensive night, again starting in place of Nikola Mirotic (illness).
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
E’Twaun Moore sank a pair of jumpers to give New Orleans its biggest lead of the lead at 26 points, going up 116-90 with just 6:48 remaining. After falling behind 69-53 at halftime, Dallas never seriously threatened, in the second night of a back-to-back set for the Mavericks.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
What a luxury it is for New Orleans to have a player like Randle to step into the starting lineup whenever Mirotic or Davis are unavailable, which has happened a total of six times this season. Randle continued to respond in excellent fashion as a starter, following up his monster night vs. the Clippers with 27 points and a season-high 18 rebounds against the Mavericks. Randle established New Orleans’ dominance in the paint quickly, notching 22 points prior to Wednesday’s intermission. He finished 11/16 from the field, with his only blemish being a 3/7 outing at the foul line. Not known for his perimeter jumper prior to coming to New Orleans, he’s begun this three-game homestand 5/7 from three-point range.
"He makes it look easy," Jrue Holiday said of Randle. "We just kind of feed off him. When he has that energy, he's a bull. He's hard to stop."
FOCUS ON: A LINEUP CHANGE
Alvin Gentry told Pelicans radio prior to Wednesday’s game that moving Solomon Hill to the starting lineup was a decision made partly to try to improve the first unit’s defense. The concurrent move of shifting Moore to the second unit was intended to give the reserve unit an offensive boost, something it has needed fairly often, but especially when Randle is a starter and therefore unable to provide a go-to guy for the bench. Moore responded with 19 points on 7/16 shooting – he probably will get relatively greater shot attempts while playing with more second-unit teammates – and Hill was solid in his starting role. Although Hill didn’t have a ton statistically to show for his contributions (three points, two assists), one number stood out in the box score: His plus-minus of +21, in only 23 minutes of playing time. Randle and Holiday also were exactly +21. Moore finished at +19 off the bench, so the rotation alteration appeared to be beneficial in multiple ways. As an added bonus, reserve big Cheick Diallo played one of his best games of '18-19, posting 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Darius Miller was 4/6 from three-point range.
BY THE NUMBERS
42.9: Dallas shooting percentage from the field. The Mavericks shot only 40 percent in the first half and committed 11 first-half turnovers, contributing greatly to their 16-point defeat.
55.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans tallied 60-plus points in both halves.
36: New Orleans assists, which tied a season high, first reached in the Oct. 17 opener at Houston.
12: Pelicans steals, a product of their aggressiveness on defense. Holiday led the club with four steals, followed by Diallo's three.
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106
Anthony Davis and Julius Randle both drop 27 points as the Pelicans down the Mavericks 132-106.
Game 26: Pelicans vs. Mavericks 12/5/18
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106
Anthony Davis and Julius Randle both drop 27 points as the Pelicans down the Mavericks 132-106.
| 00:00
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Julius Randle 12-5-18
Julius Randle has a big game with the Pelicans' win over the Dallas Mavericks.
| 02:29
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 12-5-18
Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the Pelicans' big win at home against the Mavericks.
| 05:05
Pelicans hit seven 3s in the 4th Quarter vs. Mavericks
The Pelicans shot 58.6% from downtown on the night
| 00:00
E'Twaun from downtown
E'Twaun Moore keeps the Pelicans above 50% from three
| 00:22
Jrue gets the steal and the dunk
Jrue Holiday gets the steal and runs the court for the easy dunk
| 00:21
Pelicans go on a 13-0 run vs. Mavericks
The Pelicans kept the pressure on the Mavericks all night
| 00:00
Cheick with the high-flying dunk
Cheick Diallo gets a path and issues the poster
| 00:24
Tim Frazier with the floater
Tim Frazier drives the paint and gets the nice floater to fall
| 00:13
Alley-oop to AD off the steal
Holiday with the steal, Frazier with the assist, Davis with the dunk
| 00:21
Julius keep the downtown hot streak going
Julius Randle continues the Pelicans nice 3 point shooting into the 2nd half
| 00:15
Pelicans hit six 3s in the 2nd Quarter vs. Mavericks
The Pelicans were on fire from downtown in the 2nd quarter
| 00:00
Julius with the And-1
Julius Randle runs the floor and get rewarded with the sweet And-1
| 00:15
AD with 15 points in the 1st Quarter vs. Mavericks
Anthony Davis was active in the 1st quarter
| 00:00
AD commands the post and gets the And-1
Anthony Davis uses perfect body control for the long-range And-1
| 00:17
AD with the spin move and dunk
Anthony Davis gets the ball in the post and gets the dunk off the spin move
| 00:14
Frazier with the steal Julius with the finish
Tim Frazier gets the steal and Julius Randle finishes on the other end
| 00:19