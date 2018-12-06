Postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Mavericks 106

New Orleans was without one member of its prolific big-man trio Wednesday – then briefly lost Anthony Davis in the second half to an ankle injury – but behind contributions from a wide range of players, the Pelicans breezed to a home win over division-rival Dallas. Two days after he accumulated a career-best 37 points vs. Dallas, Julius Randle authored another prolific offensive night, again starting in place of Nikola Mirotic (illness).

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

E’Twaun Moore sank a pair of jumpers to give New Orleans its biggest lead of the lead at 26 points, going up 116-90 with just 6:48 remaining. After falling behind 69-53 at halftime, Dallas never seriously threatened, in the second night of a back-to-back set for the Mavericks.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

What a luxury it is for New Orleans to have a player like Randle to step into the starting lineup whenever Mirotic or Davis are unavailable, which has happened a total of six times this season. Randle continued to respond in excellent fashion as a starter, following up his monster night vs. the Clippers with 27 points and a season-high 18 rebounds against the Mavericks. Randle established New Orleans’ dominance in the paint quickly, notching 22 points prior to Wednesday’s intermission. He finished 11/16 from the field, with his only blemish being a 3/7 outing at the foul line. Not known for his perimeter jumper prior to coming to New Orleans, he’s begun this three-game homestand 5/7 from three-point range.

"He makes it look easy," Jrue Holiday said of Randle. "We just kind of feed off him. When he has that energy, he's a bull. He's hard to stop."

FOCUS ON: A LINEUP CHANGE

Alvin Gentry told Pelicans radio prior to Wednesday’s game that moving Solomon Hill to the starting lineup was a decision made partly to try to improve the first unit’s defense. The concurrent move of shifting Moore to the second unit was intended to give the reserve unit an offensive boost, something it has needed fairly often, but especially when Randle is a starter and therefore unable to provide a go-to guy for the bench. Moore responded with 19 points on 7/16 shooting – he probably will get relatively greater shot attempts while playing with more second-unit teammates – and Hill was solid in his starting role. Although Hill didn’t have a ton statistically to show for his contributions (three points, two assists), one number stood out in the box score: His plus-minus of +21, in only 23 minutes of playing time. Randle and Holiday also were exactly +21. Moore finished at +19 off the bench, so the rotation alteration appeared to be beneficial in multiple ways. As an added bonus, reserve big Cheick Diallo played one of his best games of '18-19, posting 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Darius Miller was 4/6 from three-point range.

BY THE NUMBERS

42.9: Dallas shooting percentage from the field. The Mavericks shot only 40 percent in the first half and committed 11 first-half turnovers, contributing greatly to their 16-point defeat.

55.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans tallied 60-plus points in both halves.

36: New Orleans assists, which tied a season high, first reached in the Oct. 17 opener at Houston.

12: Pelicans steals, a product of their aggressiveness on defense. Holiday led the club with four steals, followed by Diallo's three.