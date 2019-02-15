Postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Thunder 122
Pelicans (26-33), Thunder (37-20)
Basketball fans tuning in to watch the final NBA game prior to this weekend’s midseason festivities in Charlotte expected to see a trio of All-Stars on the floor, Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City’s tandem of Paul George and Westbrook. By the start of the third quarter, only George and Westbrook were still in the game, but that was exactly when New Orleans took command.
After leading 66-63 at halftime, Davis was ruled out of action due to a left shoulder injury. The Pelicans were undaunted, building a lead of as many as 17 points in the third period. Though the Thunder made a push in the fourth period and got within three points at one stage, the hosts held on for one of their better wins of the season.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Oklahoma City center Steven Adams set a moving pick during an inbound play with 26 seconds left, giving New Orleans the ball back holding a 127-122 lead. Adams was trying to free up a Thunder shooter, but slid too far in front of a Pelican while trying to do so. Jrue Holiday then knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a three-possession margin.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Julius Randle and Holiday both went over the 30-point mark and contributing big-time in other areas as well. Taking over for Davis as the primary frontcourt scorer, Randle piled up 33 points, to go with 11 rebounds and six assists. The southpaw was monumental down the stretch, coming up with big baskets to keep OKC at arm’s length. Meanwhile, Holiday posted 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while accepting a big challenge of trying to slow down Westbrook and/or George.
FOCUS ON: A BIG BOUNCEBACK
New Orleans has been at the center of national discussion for a few weeks now, which made Tuesday’s 30-point home defeat to Orlando more painful than it would’ve already been, with the microscope much more focused on the team than normal. The Pelicans have been extremely competitive throughout the season, rarely getting pummeled in the fashion they were against the Magic, something players took note of heading into Thursday’s TNT broadcast.
“We came out last game at home and got embarrassed,” Randle described of Tuesday’s outcome. “That was the first time that happened all season. That’s not who we are. We had to come out with energy. I liked how we pushed the ball the whole game and kept in attack mode.”
After a first half that was eventful to say the least, the Pelicans were pleased to go into a seven-day stretch of no games on a positive note.
“Absolutely,” Randle said of winning. “This is a good way to go into the break. It feels better to be able to win and go on a vacation. Hopefully we can come back with a renewed mindset, a fresh mindset to attack the rest of the season and see what happens.”
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-14-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the OKC Thunder.
Game 59: Pelicans vs Thunder 2/14/19
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-14-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the OKC Thunder.
| 02:27
Pelicans vs. Thunder Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-14-19
Jrue Holiday talks about the Pelicans' bounce back win against the OKC Thunder.
| 02:24
Game Highlights: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Oklahoma City Thunder game as the Pelicans get the victory 131-122 on Valentine's Day
| 03:00
Jrue Holiday Dominant vs Thunder, Scores 32 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Jrue Holiday had a dominant performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder, putting up 32 points to go along with 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks
| 02:00
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights: Top 3-pointers vs. Thunder
The New Orleans Pelicans shot 46.2% from 3 point land, going 12/26 vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
| 01:52
Julius Randle Puts Up 33 vs Thunder | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Highlights of Julius Randle's team-high 33 points to go with 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and a block and steal vs the Oklahoma City Thunder
| 01:52
E'Twaun Moore Scores 15 vs Thunder | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
E'Twaun Moore gave the Pelicans a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points and some sharp shooting from downtown
| 01:16
Julius Randle 11 Pts in the 4th vs Thunder | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Julius Randle was active late in the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 11 points and sealing the deal.
| 00:55
Jrue Holiday Beats 3 Thunder Defenders | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Jrue Holiday beats 3 Thunder defenders off the dribble and finishes with a tough and-1
| 00:15
Jahlil Okafor with the And-1 | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Jahlil Okafor outworks the Thunder defenders and earns the and-1
| 00:17
Anthony Davis Finds Kendrich Williams on the Fast Break | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Anthony Davis gets the board and makes the long distance pass to a running Kendrich Williams for the layup in traffic
| 00:15
Darius Miller to Anthony Davis Alley-Oop | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Darius Miller with good vision finds Anthony Davis for the alley-oop
| 00:11
Jahlil Okafor with the Putback vs Thunder | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Jahlil Okafor gets good position down low and gets the nice putback vs Thunder
| 00:15
Jrue Holiday Long Range to Anthony Davis | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Jrue Holiday gets the rebound and finds Anthony Davis down the floor for the easy bucket against the Oklahoma City Thunder
| 00:14
Julius Randle with the Monster Jam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights
Kenrich Williams steals the inbounds and finds a cutting Julius Randle for a huge slam
| 00:15