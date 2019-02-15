Postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Thunder 122

Basketball fans tuning in to watch the final NBA game prior to this weekend’s midseason festivities in Charlotte expected to see a trio of All-Stars on the floor, Anthony Davis and Oklahoma City’s tandem of Paul George and Westbrook. By the start of the third quarter, only George and Westbrook were still in the game, but that was exactly when New Orleans took command.

After leading 66-63 at halftime, Davis was ruled out of action due to a left shoulder injury. The Pelicans were undaunted, building a lead of as many as 17 points in the third period. Though the Thunder made a push in the fourth period and got within three points at one stage, the hosts held on for one of their better wins of the season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Oklahoma City center Steven Adams set a moving pick during an inbound play with 26 seconds left, giving New Orleans the ball back holding a 127-122 lead. Adams was trying to free up a Thunder shooter, but slid too far in front of a Pelican while trying to do so. Jrue Holiday then knocked down a pair of free throws to make it a three-possession margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle and Holiday both went over the 30-point mark and contributing big-time in other areas as well. Taking over for Davis as the primary frontcourt scorer, Randle piled up 33 points, to go with 11 rebounds and six assists. The southpaw was monumental down the stretch, coming up with big baskets to keep OKC at arm’s length. Meanwhile, Holiday posted 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while accepting a big challenge of trying to slow down Westbrook and/or George.

FOCUS ON: A BIG BOUNCEBACK

New Orleans has been at the center of national discussion for a few weeks now, which made Tuesday’s 30-point home defeat to Orlando more painful than it would’ve already been, with the microscope much more focused on the team than normal. The Pelicans have been extremely competitive throughout the season, rarely getting pummeled in the fashion they were against the Magic, something players took note of heading into Thursday’s TNT broadcast.

“We came out last game at home and got embarrassed,” Randle described of Tuesday’s outcome. “That was the first time that happened all season. That’s not who we are. We had to come out with energy. I liked how we pushed the ball the whole game and kept in attack mode.”

After a first half that was eventful to say the least, the Pelicans were pleased to go into a seven-day stretch of no games on a positive note.

“Absolutely,” Randle said of winning. “This is a good way to go into the break. It feels better to be able to win and go on a vacation. Hopefully we can come back with a renewed mindset, a fresh mindset to attack the rest of the season and see what happens.”