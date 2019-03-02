Postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Suns 116
Pelicans (28-36), Suns (12-51)
PHOENIX – A prominent late-season emphasis for New Orleans will be on the improvement and development of its young players, but on Friday, a few familiar veterans came through to secure a road win over Phoenix. E’Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday sank key perimeter shots in the second half, while Julius Randle powered his way to a second straight productive offensive night on the team’s road trip. Phoenix grabbed an early 11-point lead and was up 57-56 at halftime, but New Orleans quickly gained command in the third quarter, taking a 13-point edge.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Kenrich Williams drained a three-pointer to give the Pelicans a 122-112 lead with about two minutes remaining, after a stream of turnovers allowed the Suns to get back within striking distance. New Orleans had Randle back at the scorer’s table to check back into the game, but after Williams’ trey, he returned to the bench area.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Moore was instrumental in stretching the lead from narrow to double digits, connecting from three-point range in four of his five long-distance attempts, on a tremendous night for New Orleans in that category. The wing finished with an efficient 20 points on 5/9 shooting, including going 6/6 from the foul line. That was the most free throws Moore has taken in a game since Nov. 4, 2016, also against Phoenix.
Julius Randle speaks with Jen Hale following the victory over the Suns
After leading the Pelicans in scoring with 22, Julius Randle catches up with Jen Hale court-side
Game 64: Pelicans at Suns 03-01-19
Julius Randle speaks with Jen Hale following the victory over the Suns
After leading the Pelicans in scoring with 22, Julius Randle catches up with Jen Hale court-side
| 01:26
Williams to Diallo for the one-hand jam | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Cheick Diallo grabs the assist from Kenrich Williams and goes up for the one-hand jam
| 00:10
Jrue Holiday gets creative and takes the contact | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Jrue Holiday with the pretty drive and and-1 finish to extend the lead for the Pelicans
| 00:10
Julius Randle shows force in the third | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Julius Randle attacks the basket and extends the lead for the Pelicans against the Suns
| 00:30
E'Twaun in rhythm from long range | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
E'Twaun Moore gets an open look and drains the three from the top of the key
| 00:10
Elfrid Payton gets to the cup | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Elfrid Payton gets to the basket and cleans up the glass for a quick bucket
| 00:09
Frank Jackson sinks the three ball | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Frank Jackson hits from deep to end the first quarter for the Pelicans
| 00:10
Anthony Davis goes coast-to-coast off steal | Pelicans at Suns Highlights
Jrue Holiday deflects a Suns' pass which results in a coast-to-coast take from Anthony Davis
| 00:13