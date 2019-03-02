Postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Suns 116

PHOENIX – A prominent late-season emphasis for New Orleans will be on the improvement and development of its young players, but on Friday, a few familiar veterans came through to secure a road win over Phoenix. E’Twaun Moore and Jrue Holiday sank key perimeter shots in the second half, while Julius Randle powered his way to a second straight productive offensive night on the team’s road trip. Phoenix grabbed an early 11-point lead and was up 57-56 at halftime, but New Orleans quickly gained command in the third quarter, taking a 13-point edge.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kenrich Williams drained a three-pointer to give the Pelicans a 122-112 lead with about two minutes remaining, after a stream of turnovers allowed the Suns to get back within striking distance. New Orleans had Randle back at the scorer’s table to check back into the game, but after Williams’ trey, he returned to the bench area.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Moore was instrumental in stretching the lead from narrow to double digits, connecting from three-point range in four of his five long-distance attempts, on a tremendous night for New Orleans in that category. The wing finished with an efficient 20 points on 5/9 shooting, including going 6/6 from the foul line. That was the most free throws Moore has taken in a game since Nov. 4, 2016, also against Phoenix.