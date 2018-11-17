Postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Knicks 124
Pelicans (8-7), Knicks (4-12)
New Orleans shook off a forgettable first quarter and a deficit for virtually the entire night Friday, rallying from a 19-point deficit to overtake New York. When Anthony Davis clutched the game’s final rebound off a last-second Knicks miss, he looked more relieved than ecstatic, as the Pelicans survived an upset bid by one of the NBA’s most struggling squads.
Davis staked New Orleans to a significant second-half rally during his best scoring night of the season, while teammates Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday came up with big rebounds and baskets down the stretch.
Attempting to win in the Crescent City for a second straight season, New York never trailed until the fourth quarter, with guards Tim Hardaway (30 points) and Trey Burke (24 points, 10/13 shooting off the bench) turning in stellar performances.
New Orleans improved to 6-1 at home, but the Smoothie King Center schedule gets tougher on paper immediately, including a back-to-back Saturday vs. Denver and a Monday tilt against San Antonio.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Trailing by five points with time winding down, New York’s Tim Hardaway fired a right-wing three-pointer that bounced off the rim and into the hands of Davis, who had his 17th board of Friday’s game. In the final minute, Holiday buried a momentous three-pointer to put the Pelicans up by six points and end the Knicks’ realistic chances of prevailing.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Five-time All-Star Davis played perhaps his best game of the 2018-19 season, piling up 43 points on 16/25 shooting from the field and 10/15 foul shooting. Davis accounted for 23 of NOLA’s 54 first-half points and seven of his team’s 22 rebounds prior to intermission. That was one of the few early positives for New Orleans, which trailed by 10 at the break and eight through three quarters.
“We have to do it on defense,” Davis said. “They were just too comfortable. Any team that gets too comfortable, no matter who they are, plays with a lot of confidence. We have to do better coming out (early).”
POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD
It was a terrible start in more ways than one Friday for New Orleans. Eight minutes into his return from a nine-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Elfrid Payton broke the pinkie finger on his left hand, while trying to steal a first-quarter New York pass. Alvin Gentry said afterward that Payton will be considered day-to-day, with more information known Saturday. With Payton done for the night, Holiday shifted over to point guard and eventually compiled a 24-point, 10-assist game, the latter highlighted by an alley oop to Davis that gave the Pelicans a 122-119 edge with 1:47 to go. Off the bench, Ian Clark had a rough shooting night (1/8), while Frank Jackson earned some rare minutes in the meat of a game, after several recent DNPs. Jackson scored six points in 12 minutes.
BY THE NUMBERS
8/25: Pelicans bench shooting from the field through three quarters.
5/6: Pelicans bench shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.
54-44: New Orleans rebounding advantage, which was saying something given that New York led 34-25 at one stage in the category. Davis and Randle combined for seven mostly critical offensive boards.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18
Anthony Davis talks to the media after the Pelicans' comeback win over the New York Knicks.
Game 15: Pelicans vs. Knicks 11/16/18
