Postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Knicks 124

Pelicans (8-7), Knicks (4-12)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Nov 16, 2018

New Orleans shook off a forgettable first quarter and a deficit for virtually the entire night Friday, rallying from a 19-point deficit to overtake New York. When Anthony Davis clutched the game’s final rebound off a last-second Knicks miss, he looked more relieved than ecstatic, as the Pelicans survived an upset bid by one of the NBA’s most struggling squads.

Davis staked New Orleans to a significant second-half rally during his best scoring night of the season, while teammates Julius Randle and Jrue Holiday came up with big rebounds and baskets down the stretch.

Attempting to win in the Crescent City for a second straight season, New York never trailed until the fourth quarter, with guards Tim Hardaway (30 points) and Trey Burke (24 points, 10/13 shooting off the bench) turning in stellar performances.

New Orleans improved to 6-1 at home, but the Smoothie King Center schedule gets tougher on paper immediately, including a back-to-back Saturday vs. Denver and a Monday tilt against San Antonio.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by five points with time winding down, New York’s Tim Hardaway fired a right-wing three-pointer that bounced off the rim and into the hands of Davis, who had his 17th board of Friday’s game. In the final minute, Holiday buried a momentous three-pointer to put the Pelicans up by six points and end the Knicks’ realistic chances of prevailing.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Five-time All-Star Davis played perhaps his best game of the 2018-19 season, piling up 43 points on 16/25 shooting from the field and 10/15 foul shooting. Davis accounted for 23 of NOLA’s 54 first-half points and seven of his team’s 22 rebounds prior to intermission. That was one of the few early positives for New Orleans, which trailed by 10 at the break and eight through three quarters.

“We have to do it on defense,” Davis said. “They were just too comfortable. Any team that gets too comfortable, no matter who they are, plays with a lot of confidence. We have to do better coming out (early).”

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

It was a terrible start in more ways than one Friday for New Orleans. Eight minutes into his return from a nine-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Elfrid Payton broke the pinkie finger on his left hand, while trying to steal a first-quarter New York pass. Alvin Gentry said afterward that Payton will be considered day-to-day, with more information known Saturday. With Payton done for the night, Holiday shifted over to point guard and eventually compiled a 24-point, 10-assist game, the latter highlighted by an alley oop to Davis that gave the Pelicans a 122-119 edge with 1:47 to go. Off the bench, Ian Clark had a rough shooting night (1/8), while Frank Jackson earned some rare minutes in the meat of a game, after several recent DNPs. Jackson scored six points in 12 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

8/25: Pelicans bench shooting from the field through three quarters.

5/6: Pelicans bench shooting from the field in the fourth quarter.

54-44: New Orleans rebounding advantage, which was saying something given that New York led 34-25 at one stage in the category. Davis and Randle combined for seven mostly critical offensive boards.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18

Anthony Davis talks to the media after the Pelicans' comeback win over the New York Knicks.

Game 15: Pelicans vs. Knicks 11/16/18

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18

Anthony Davis talks to the media after the Pelicans' comeback win over the New York Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  05:41
Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Knicks Postgame: Anthony Davis 11-16-18

Anthony Davis talks to the media after the Pelicans' comeback win over the New York Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  05:41
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 129, Knicks 124
Now Playing

GAME RECAP: Pelicans 129, Knicks 124

Anthony Davis finishes with a season-high 43 points and 17 rebounds as the Pelicans storm back to knock off the New York Knicks, 129-124
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Mic'd Up: Jrue Holiday vs. New York Knicks
Now Playing

Mic'd Up: Jrue Holiday vs. New York Knicks

Listen in as Fox Sports New Orleans mic'd up Pelicans Jrue Holiday during the team's game against the New York Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  01:01
Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Knicks
Now Playing

Pelicans Postgame On-Court Interview: Anthony Davis vs. Knicks

Pelicans Anthony Davis talks with Jen Hale following New Orleans' comeback win against the Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  02:20
Stat Leader: Highlights of Anthony Davis' 43 points vs. New York Knicks
Now Playing

Stat Leader: Highlights of Anthony Davis' 43 points vs. New York Knicks

Pelicans Anthony Davis racked up 43 points and 17 rebounds in the team's win over the Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis
Now Playing

Nightly Notable: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis puts up a dominant performance scoring a season-high 43 points with 17 boards, five dimes, and a block versus New York.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Alley-Oop to Anthony
Now Playing

Alley-Oop to Anthony

Pelicans Jrue Holiday collects the rebounds and throws it back up to Anthony Davis for the alley-oop slam to extend New Orleans' late fourth quarter lead.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:27
Pelicans Steal for the Julius Randle Monster Slam
Now Playing

Pelicans Steal for the Julius Randle Monster Slam

Pelicans pick it up on defense and finishing on the break with a monster dunk from Julius Randle.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:22
Holiday block leads to Johnson slam
Now Playing

Holiday block leads to Johnson slam

Pelicans Jrue Holiday knocks away the shot that leads to a transition dunk by Wesley Johnson.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:15
Anthony Davis throws down the oop
Now Playing

Anthony Davis throws down the oop

Pelicans Anthony Davis rises up over the defense for the one-handed alley-oop slam.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:26
Randle Gets Kanter on Skates
Now Playing

Randle Gets Kanter on Skates

Pelicans Julius Randle posts up and fakes out Enes Kanter with the spin moves.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:13
Anthony Davis finishes plus the foul
Now Playing

Anthony Davis finishes plus the foul

Pelicans Anthony Davis finishes off the pass from Darius Miller for the bucket and foul.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Holiday drives to the rim
Now Playing

Holiday drives to the rim

Pelicans Jrue Holiday puts on the moves as he drives and finishes at the rim.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Holiday dishes to AD down the lane
Now Playing

Holiday dishes to AD down the lane

Pelicans Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis on the dive to the rim.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:00
Wesley Johnson Rises for the Block
Now Playing

Wesley Johnson Rises for the Block

Pelicans Wesley Johnson defends the net with the big block against the Knicks.
Nov 16, 2018  |  00:07
Tags
Davis, Anthony, Holiday, Jrue, Randle, Julius, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans

Related Content

Davis, Anthony

Holiday, Jrue

Randle, Julius