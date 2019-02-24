Postgame wrap: Pelicans 128, Lakers 115
Pelicans (27-34), Lakers (29-30)
Cheick Diallo played one of the best games of his three-year NBA career. Jrue Holiday kept making dagger shots and getting deflections on the defensive end. Whether it was unheralded players like Diallo and undrafted rookie Kenrich Williams – or an All-Defense first-teamer like Holiday – New Orleans outplayed Los Angeles on Saturday, building a 20-point lead and never looking back. The Pelicans handed the Lakers a costly defeat in the latter’s pursuit of a Western Conference playoff berth.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Williams glided in for a layup, giving New Orleans a 128-112 lead with just over a minute remaining in regulation.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Diallo turned in a fantastic weekend back-to-back set, following up his excellent Friday game at Indiana with 18 points and 10 rebounds against the Lakers, in only 19 minutes. Diallo also swatted a pair of shots, pumping up the Smoothie King Center both times by celebrating the rejections. Holiday put the Lakers away in the fourth quarter with stepback threes, part of his 27-point, seven-assist outing. He and Williams both came up with three steals, as did reserve guard Ian Clark, part of a scrappy, disruptive defensive performance.
FOCUS ON: A TEAM WIN
Prior to tip-off, Gentry downplayed the significance of Saturday’s meeting with the Lakers and there was not a single peep from Pelicans players on the subject either, but the hosts appeared to play with far more energy and motivation than L.A. With Anthony Davis (rest) not playing in the second game of a back-to-back, it was another chance for New Orleans to prove itself in a short-handed situation, and like in recent wins at Houston and vs. Oklahoma City, the Pelicans were outstanding while competing without the six-time All-Star. Diallo, Holiday, Williams and Clark were joined by three other Pelicans in double-digit scoring, a trio topped by Julius Randle’s 24 points. In his second game back from injury, Elfrid Payton delivered a smooth game of 14 points, nine assists, five rebounds and two steals.
“It was one of those total team wins,” Gentry said. “Obviously Jrue was great and Julius was really good, but at the end of the day, when Elfrid was on the floor, we were a plus-20. I think you can take all of the guys involved in the game, and at some stage, this did something very positive for us.”
Given the circumstances that led up to it, Saturday’s win was probably more satisfying in relative terms than it was for NOLA players, but it represented a very positive step after losing Friday at Indiana, being unable to secure a 20-point lead.
“I think it’s just a team thing,” Gentry said. “Obviously the young guys understand that they are trying to establish themselves in the league right now. These guys understand that the most important thing is our team. They try to do everything they can to help our team.”
BY THE NUMBERS
14: New Orleans steals. That was perhaps the best stat to reflect the hunger and junkyard-dog mentality the Pelicans played with Saturday.
23: Lakers turnovers. Brandon Ingram led the Los Angeles offense at times and posted a team-best 29 points, but he coughed up five turnovers, some on drives into traffic.
31: Pelicans assists, topped by a combined 16 from the starting backcourt of Payton and Holiday. The Lakers actually did very well in this category too, handing out 33 assists.
