Postgame wrap: Pelicans 126, Raptors 110

TORONTO – En route to the NBA’s best record through the first month of the regular season, Toronto relied on impressive depth and contributions from a wide range of players, even when star Kawhi Leonard was a DNP due to rest. On Monday, New Orleans took a page from Toronto’s playbook, leaning on numerous Pelicans to hand the Raptors their first home loss of 2018-19.

New Orleans starting bigs Julius Randle and Anthony Davis joined point guard Jrue Holiday in registering a double-double, while E’Twaun Moore tallied a season high in points, as the Pelicans notched a noteworthy win to open a two-game Northern road trip.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Moore fired in a long three-pointer from the left wing to beat the shot clock, giving New Orleans a 14-point lead with five-plus minutes remaining. Holiday canned a pull-up trey on the next Pelicans possession to up the visitors’ advantage to 15. Fans at Scotiabank Arena began heading for the exits in droves during a timeout with 4:05 left, with New Orleans leading 118-101.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Moore isn’t the flashiest offensive player, but his floater game and jump-shooting accuracy have already been invaluable for New Orleans this season. The third-year Pelican was at his best Monday, constantly finding openings in the Toronto defense to drop in mid-range shots and connect from the perimeter. He and Holiday dominated the Raptors’ quality starting guards of Kyle Lowry and Danny Green, outscoring them by the combined not-a-misprint tally of 59-7. Moore totaled 30 points on stellar 13/18 shooting, including going 3/5 from three-point range.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POWER FORWARD

New Orleans boasts a wealth of riches at the position, with Davis, Randle and Nikola Mirotic all capable of dominant nights while playing at either power forward or center. For a second straight game Monday, Mirotic was sidelined by a right ankle injury, but his two frontcourt cohorts produced big games in a one-sided victory – Davis went for 25 points and 20 rebounds, Randle added 17 and 12. Off the bench, Cheick Diallo probably should’ve been considered more “center” than “power forward” Monday, but regardless of what you call him, the third-year pro was excellent, contributing eight points, six rebounds and a block in 19 minutes. Diallo was a DNP at times early in the schedule, but has moved into the rotation lately, despite there not being a ton of extra minutes available, based on the presence of the team’s accomplished trio of bigs. Davis is averaging roughly 38 minutes per game, while Mirotic and Randle average 31 and 26, respectively, a total of 95 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

54.5: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, the first Toronto opponent all season to shoot at least 50 percent. Despite only making 13 trips to the foul line, the Pelicans scored at least 28 points in every quarter and enjoyed one of their finest offensive games of the season.

40.2: Toronto shooting percentage from the field. The Raptors were just 13/45 on three-pointers.

14-13: New Orleans edge in offensive rebounds. Both teams did well in securing extra chances at the offensive end, with Davis topping the Pelicans by grabbing eight O-boards. Serge Ibaka had six for the Raptors.