Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Wizards 104

Pelicans (11-11), Wizards (8-13)
by Jim Eichenhofer
Nov 28, 2018

Tim Frazier had barely gotten onto the court in recent weeks, but that didn’t stop him from emerging as one of the biggest difference-makers in a New Orleans uniform Wednesday. Inserted as a starter after only logging 141 minutes over his team’s first 21 games, Frazier immediately injected life into the Pelicans’ offense, pushing the pace at every opportunity, en route to a 12-point, 12-assist outing. Although New Orleans still battled turnover problems (20), many of those came with Frazier resting and not in the game.

A return to a faster tempo and prolific offensive numbers enabled the Pelicans to return to the win column, ending a four-game losing streak and winning for the ninth time in 11 home games this season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday glided in for an uncontested layup with four-plus minutes remaining, giving New Orleans a 114-96 lead. Solomon Hill added a putback score on an ensuing possession to keep Washington well behind on the scoreboard.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Frazier had a November stretch of six consecutive DNPs, before making a five-minute cameo at backup point guard in the 17-point Boston losses. During his last full season with the Pelicans, 2016-17, he started 35 games and did a competent job, particularly in compiling a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. On Wednesday, Frazier finished with 12 assists and three turnovers. Perhaps the top line on his job requirement, the Penn State product will be tasked with taking care of the ball and getting teammates the ball in the right spot at the right time.

FOCUS ON: REBOUNDING

In addition to New Orleans boasting three bigs who all rank in the NBA’s top 50 in scoring, Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle are all excellent rebounders, something that was on full display vs. Washington. With the trio combining to grab 36 rebounds, the Pelicans posted a 64-38 advantage in total rebounds, a margin of 26 that was the best New Orleans has done in any game of ’18-19 (the previous best was plus-17). The Pelicans entered Wednesday’s busy night around the NBA ranked fourth in rebounding percentage (52.2 prior to facing Washington), trailing only Denver, Milwaukee and Portland. As Wednesday’s game progressed, the dominance on the boards only increased, including collecting 16 of the night’s last 24 caroms.

BY THE NUMBERS

16: Washington turnovers, leading to 25 New Orleans points. The Wizards couldn’t take advantage of the Pelicans’ 20 turnovers, partly because they had their own problems in that category.

27: Positive plus-minus for Holiday, in his return to starting two-guard. Frazier was plus-24.

6: Games of 20-10 for Randle this season, after he posted 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-28-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the adjustments the Pelicans made to the lineup that helped the Pelicans pull off the win against the Washington Wizards.

Game 22: Pelicans vs. Wizards 11/28/18

Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-28-18
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Alvin Gentry 11-28-18

Head Coach Alvin Gentry talks about the adjustments the Pelicans made to the lineup that helped the Pelicans pull off the win against the Washington Wizards.
Nov 28, 2018  |  03:35
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-28-18
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Jrue Holiday 11-28-18

Jrue Holiday speaks to the media following the Pelicans' win over the Washington Wizards.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:21
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Julius Randle 11-28-18
Pelicans vs. Wizards Postgame: Julius Randle 11-28-18

Julius Randle talks about what adjustments the Pelicans made to get the victory tonight over the Washington Wizards.
Nov 28, 2018  |  01:20
On-Court Postgame Interview: Tim Frazier vs. Wizards
On-Court Postgame Interview: Tim Frazier vs. Wizards

Pelicans Tim Frazier talks about his performance against the Wizards with Jen Hale.
Nov 28, 2018  |  02:08
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Wizards 104
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Wizards 104

Anthony Davis leads New Orleans with 28 points and 15 rebounds to get the victory over Washington at home.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:00
Jrue Holiday (29 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards
Jrue Holiday (29 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

Nov 28, 2018  |  00:01
Tim Frazier with 12 Assists vs. Washington Wizards
Tim Frazier with 12 Assists vs. Washington Wizards

Pelicans Tim Frazier provided a spark in the starting lineup with 12 assists to go along with 12 points.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:00
Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday Top Plays vs. Washington Wizards
Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday Top Plays vs. Washington Wizards

Pelicans Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday combined for 57 points and 22 rebounds in the win over the Wizards.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:00
Nikola Mirotic Buzzer Beater
Nikola Mirotic Buzzer Beater

Pelicans Nikola Mirotic drills the deep three to end the third quarter.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:24
Anthony Davis banks it home
Anthony Davis banks it home

Pelicans Anthony Davis finishes through contact to knock down the bank shot.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:15
Big Man Blocks and Buckets
Big Man Blocks and Buckets

Pelicans Anthony Davis blocks his second shot of the night and Julius Randle finishes on the other end.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:18
Frazier finds Randle for the jam
Frazier finds Randle for the jam

Pelicans Tim Frazier picks off the pass and feeds Julius Randle for the fast-break slam.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:31
Tim Frazier turns the corner for the layup
Tim Frazier turns the corner for the layup

Pelicans Tim Frazier finds the wide open lane to the rim for the easy bucket.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:24
Jrue Holiday fills it up for 14 in the first
Jrue Holiday fills it up for 14 in the first

Pelicans Jrue Holiday poured in 14 points in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:54
Anthony Davis with the big rejection
Anthony Davis with the big rejection

Pelicans Anthony Davis uses his length to block Wizards Kelly Oubre Jr.
Nov 28, 2018  |  00:14
