Postgame wrap: Pelicans 125, Wizards 104

Tim Frazier had barely gotten onto the court in recent weeks, but that didn’t stop him from emerging as one of the biggest difference-makers in a New Orleans uniform Wednesday. Inserted as a starter after only logging 141 minutes over his team’s first 21 games, Frazier immediately injected life into the Pelicans’ offense, pushing the pace at every opportunity, en route to a 12-point, 12-assist outing. Although New Orleans still battled turnover problems (20), many of those came with Frazier resting and not in the game.

A return to a faster tempo and prolific offensive numbers enabled the Pelicans to return to the win column, ending a four-game losing streak and winning for the ninth time in 11 home games this season.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday glided in for an uncontested layup with four-plus minutes remaining, giving New Orleans a 114-96 lead. Solomon Hill added a putback score on an ensuing possession to keep Washington well behind on the scoreboard.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Frazier had a November stretch of six consecutive DNPs, before making a five-minute cameo at backup point guard in the 17-point Boston losses. During his last full season with the Pelicans, 2016-17, he started 35 games and did a competent job, particularly in compiling a 3.3 assist-to-turnover ratio. On Wednesday, Frazier finished with 12 assists and three turnovers. Perhaps the top line on his job requirement, the Penn State product will be tasked with taking care of the ball and getting teammates the ball in the right spot at the right time.

FOCUS ON: REBOUNDING

In addition to New Orleans boasting three bigs who all rank in the NBA’s top 50 in scoring, Anthony Davis, Nikola Mirotic and Julius Randle are all excellent rebounders, something that was on full display vs. Washington. With the trio combining to grab 36 rebounds, the Pelicans posted a 64-38 advantage in total rebounds, a margin of 26 that was the best New Orleans has done in any game of ’18-19 (the previous best was plus-17). The Pelicans entered Wednesday’s busy night around the NBA ranked fourth in rebounding percentage (52.2 prior to facing Washington), trailing only Denver, Milwaukee and Portland. As Wednesday’s game progressed, the dominance on the boards only increased, including collecting 16 of the night’s last 24 caroms.

BY THE NUMBERS

16: Washington turnovers, leading to 25 New Orleans points. The Wizards couldn’t take advantage of the Pelicans’ 20 turnovers, partly because they had their own problems in that category.

27: Positive plus-minus for Holiday, in his return to starting two-guard. Frazier was plus-24.

6: Games of 20-10 for Randle this season, after he posted 23 points and 12 rebounds.