Postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Timberwolves 114

With Anthony Davis a late scratch Monday due to illness, the Pelicans received the kind of team-wide contributions they’re going to need to get back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race – even when Davis returns to action. Despite one of the NBA’s leading scorers being ruled out just before tip-off against Minnesota, three different New Orleans players posted 20-plus points, while the Pelicans shot a red-hot 14/25 from the three-point arc.

Starting point guard Elfrid Payton returned from injury, playing his first game since mid-November. In stretches that were limited to no more than six-minute chunks, Payton finished with nine points and six assists in 24 minutes of action. More importantly than individual numbers, Payton achieved his goal of helping the Pelicans get back into the win column; they’re now 6-1 this season when the New Orleans native is in uniform, but 11-20 without him.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jrue Holiday sank three straight free throws, including one off a technical foul whistled against Karl-Anthony Towns, giving New Orleans a 120-112 lead with 35 seconds left. Fans started headed for the exits to get a start on New Year’s celebrations, as the Timberwolves called their last timeout available.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

There were a variety of viable options, but Darius Miller ultimately earned the honor with one of the best performances of his NBA career. Miller tied his career high by pouring in 21 points, including vital 5/8 three-point shooting. In addition, Julius Randle approached his best NBA scoring game, tallying 33 points and grabbing 11 rebounds (his career high is 37 points, set this month vs. the Clippers). It was Randle’s fourth straight game of notching 20-plus points. Meanwhile, Holiday and E’Twaun Moore deposited 26 and 17 points, respectively.

FOCUS ON: CONTRIBUTIONS FROM EVERYWHERE

No one in a New Orleans uniform had much advance notice that their perennial All-Star power forward would not be joining them, because the decision wasn’t made long before tip-off. As Miller described, he and his teammates learned that Davis would be a DNP while they were on the court warming up for Monday’s game.

“He did everything he could to try to play tonight,” Miller said. “We appreciate that, but at the last minute, he decided he couldn’t, so we just tried to win the game for him.”

Doing so required Miller and Randle to play some of their best basketball of the season, as well as Moore authoring a second straight stellar performance. After battling a leg injury for parts of this month, Moore is averaging 19.0 points over the past two games, shooting 6/10 from three-point range. Davis’ replacement in the starting lineup, Jahlil Okafor, contributed seven points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes, while reserve big Cheick Diallo amassed nine rebounds in 15 minutes.

In his postgame radio interview, Holiday credited a balanced attack with compensating for the absence of the Pelicans’ go-to guy.

“When Anthony’s playing, we look for him a lot and try to have him bail us out,” Holiday said. “I think today we did a great job of playing even (in terms of shot distribution). Julius played great minutes, Jah played great minutes. Everybody was a part of this win.”

New Orleans also was disruptive defensively, particularly in the first half, one reason the Pelicans took a 63-51 edge at the break.

“With AD going down, we really wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Miller said. “We knew (Minnesota) played last night, so we wanted to push the pace and play with intensity on defense.”

BY THE NUMBERS

56.0: New Orleans three-point percentage, its second-best rate of the regular season. The only better outing was a 58.6 percent game vs. Dallas on Dec. 5, a 26-point blowout win.

+25, +20, +20: Plus-minus for New Orleans reserves Miller, Tim Frazier and Solomon Hill, respectively.

44-39: New Orleans rebounding edge, despite being without excellent rebounders Davis and Nikola Mirotic, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.