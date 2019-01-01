Postgame wrap: Pelicans 123, Timberwolves 114
Pelicans (17-21), Timberwolves (17-20)
With Anthony Davis a late scratch Monday due to illness, the Pelicans received the kind of team-wide contributions they’re going to need to get back into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race – even when Davis returns to action. Despite one of the NBA’s leading scorers being ruled out just before tip-off against Minnesota, three different New Orleans players posted 20-plus points, while the Pelicans shot a red-hot 14/25 from the three-point arc.
Starting point guard Elfrid Payton returned from injury, playing his first game since mid-November. In stretches that were limited to no more than six-minute chunks, Payton finished with nine points and six assists in 24 minutes of action. More importantly than individual numbers, Payton achieved his goal of helping the Pelicans get back into the win column; they’re now 6-1 this season when the New Orleans native is in uniform, but 11-20 without him.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Jrue Holiday sank three straight free throws, including one off a technical foul whistled against Karl-Anthony Towns, giving New Orleans a 120-112 lead with 35 seconds left. Fans started headed for the exits to get a start on New Year’s celebrations, as the Timberwolves called their last timeout available.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
There were a variety of viable options, but Darius Miller ultimately earned the honor with one of the best performances of his NBA career. Miller tied his career high by pouring in 21 points, including vital 5/8 three-point shooting. In addition, Julius Randle approached his best NBA scoring game, tallying 33 points and grabbing 11 rebounds (his career high is 37 points, set this month vs. the Clippers). It was Randle’s fourth straight game of notching 20-plus points. Meanwhile, Holiday and E’Twaun Moore deposited 26 and 17 points, respectively.
FOCUS ON: CONTRIBUTIONS FROM EVERYWHERE
No one in a New Orleans uniform had much advance notice that their perennial All-Star power forward would not be joining them, because the decision wasn’t made long before tip-off. As Miller described, he and his teammates learned that Davis would be a DNP while they were on the court warming up for Monday’s game.
“He did everything he could to try to play tonight,” Miller said. “We appreciate that, but at the last minute, he decided he couldn’t, so we just tried to win the game for him.”
Doing so required Miller and Randle to play some of their best basketball of the season, as well as Moore authoring a second straight stellar performance. After battling a leg injury for parts of this month, Moore is averaging 19.0 points over the past two games, shooting 6/10 from three-point range. Davis’ replacement in the starting lineup, Jahlil Okafor, contributed seven points and seven rebounds in 14 minutes, while reserve big Cheick Diallo amassed nine rebounds in 15 minutes.
In his postgame radio interview, Holiday credited a balanced attack with compensating for the absence of the Pelicans’ go-to guy.
“When Anthony’s playing, we look for him a lot and try to have him bail us out,” Holiday said. “I think today we did a great job of playing even (in terms of shot distribution). Julius played great minutes, Jah played great minutes. Everybody was a part of this win.”
New Orleans also was disruptive defensively, particularly in the first half, one reason the Pelicans took a 63-51 edge at the break.
“With AD going down, we really wanted to come out with a lot of energy,” Miller said. “We knew (Minnesota) played last night, so we wanted to push the pace and play with intensity on defense.”
BY THE NUMBERS
56.0: New Orleans three-point percentage, its second-best rate of the regular season. The only better outing was a 58.6 percent game vs. Dallas on Dec. 5, a 26-point blowout win.
+25, +20, +20: Plus-minus for New Orleans reserves Miller, Tim Frazier and Solomon Hill, respectively.
44-39: New Orleans rebounding edge, despite being without excellent rebounders Davis and Nikola Mirotic, who remains sidelined with an ankle injury.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Elfrid Payton 12-31-18
Elfrid Payton talks about what it was like to be out on the court again tonight for the Pelicans.
Game 38: Pelicans vs Timberwolves 12/31/18
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Postgame: Julius Randle 12-31-18
Julius Randle talks about what worked for the Pelicans tonight in their big win over the Timberwolves.
Darius Miller puts up 21 vs. Timberwolves
Darius Miller came in clutch late in the game, ending the night with 21 points
Pelicans Game Highlights vs. Timberwolves
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on New Years Eve at the Smoothie King Center by the score of 123-114
Jrue Holiday puts up 26 vs. Timberwolves
Jrue Holiday was a force against the Timberwolves, putting up 26 points
E'Twaun Moore goes for 17 vs. Timberwolves
E'Twaun Moore comes off the bench for 17 points against the Timberwolves
Julius Randle with a game-high 33 points vs. Timberwolves
Julius Randle dominated the paint against the Timberwolves
Pelicans Top 3-pointers vs. Timberwolves
The Pelicans shot 56% from three
Darius with a huge three late
Darius Miller keeps his hot streak going from downtown
Elfrid Payton with the nice floater
Elfrid Payton extends the Pelicans late lead with a nice floater off the glass
Julius with the tough And-1
Julius Randle adds to the Pelicans And-1s with one of his own
Jrue with the hoop and harm
Jrue Holiday joins the And-1 party
Okafor with the And-1
Jrue with the nice up and under
Jrue Holiday goes up and under on the reverse layup
Jrue with the hard dunk in traffic
Jrue Holiday sees the angle and takes it hard to the hoop for the dunk
Julius can't find anyone so he does it himself
The Timberwolves were playing good defense, so Julius Randle took the fall-away rainbow
Pelicans hit six 3-pointers in the 2nd vs. Timberwolves
The Pelicans have been on fire from downtown tonight
Julius with a sweet dunk
Julius Randle shows off his handles and beats his defender for the dunk
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run vs. Timberwolves
Pelicans stretched their lead with a nice run
E'Twaun with the buzzer beater
E'Twaun finishes the first half with a buzzer beater
Jrue to Julius for two
Julius Randle is making it difficult in the paint for the Timberwolves
Welcome back Elfrid
In his first game back from injury, Elfrid Payton goes coast-to-coast for a nice transition bucket
