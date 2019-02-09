Postgame wrap: Pelicans 122, Timberwolves 117
Pelicans (25-31), Timberwolves (25-30)
It took a while, but the surreal scene of a perennial NBA All-Star being soundly booed by fans of his own team eventually gave way to a basketball game Friday. After Minnesota built an 18-point early lead in Anthony Davis’ first game back in uniform since Jan. 18, Davis helped lead New Orleans on a momentum-turning surge, going up by as many 14 points. It was a two-point game entering the fourth period and remained tight throughout, until Julius Randle converted some momentous scores in the final minutes.
Davis went for 32 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action, but didn’t play in the final quarter. Several less experienced, younger Pelicans were on the floor late to secure the win.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
After Minnesota’s Dario Saric connected on a left-corner three-pointer to cut NOLA’s lead to 118-115 with seven seconds left, Randle stepped to the foul line and put the Pelicans back up by five points. He later iced the win with seven-tenths of a second to go by hitting two more free throws.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
New Orleans rookie Kenrich Williams went scoreless in the first half, but erupted for 19 points after intermission, showing some explosiveness at the offensive end. The TCU product had one third-quarter stretch in which he tallied 13 consecutive points, highlighted by his accuracy from three-point range. Williams finished 4/7 at the arc, including 4/5 in the second half.
BY THE NUMBERS
27/28: New Orleans foul shooting. Jrue Holiday went 10/10, while Davis was 10/11. Randle and Williams split the other seven makes.
12, 9, 8: Tim Frazier’s points, rebounds and assists in a near-triple-double. He added two steals.
9: Three-pointers made by each team. The Timberwolves had one of the lower single-game attempts you’ll see these days in the NBA, at only 21.
Frank Jackson Mic'd Up | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson is mic'd up during their match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Go on the court and listen in with Frank Jackson!
Game 56: Pelicans vs. Timberwolves 02-08-19
Frank Jackson Mic'd Up | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Pelicans guard Frank Jackson is mic'd up during their match up against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Go on the court and listen in with Frank Jackson!
| 01:15
Highlights: Kenrich Williams | Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
Kenrich Williams catches on fire for the Pelicans and continues to make the extra plays. Williams put up 19 points in the Pelicans win over the Timberwolves.
| 00:59
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 122, Timberwolves 117
Anthony Davis drops 32 points and grabs nine boards as he leads New Orleans to victory over Minnesota.
| 00:00
Highlights: Jrue Holiday | Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
Jrue Holiday posts 27 points and dishes out nine assists as New Orleans beats Minnesota.
| 00:00
Highlights: Anthony Davis | Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
Anthony Davis scores 32 points in his return to the court as New Orleans beats Timberwolves.
| 00:00
Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday Top Plays vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday put up some monster plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves
| 00:00
Jrue Holiday's court-side interview following the Pelicans win
Jrue Holiday speaks with Joel Meyers and David Wesley following the Pelicans 122-117 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
| 03:58
Julius Randle gets the lucky roll | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Julius Randle bullies his way around in the paint and gets the lucky roll
| 00:16
Stanley Johnson gets shifty | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Stanley Johnson gets to the basket and gets shifty for the easy bucket
| 00:08
Kenrich Williams heats up for the Pelicans | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Kenrich Williams comes out hot with two threes and an and-1 in the third quarter
| 00:39
AD stuffs Taj Gibson at the rim | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Anthony Davis meets Taj Gibson at the rim and rejects his dunk
| 00:10
Jrue Holiday shake-and-bake | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Jrue Holiday fakes out the Minnesota defender and goes straight to the cup unguarded
| 00:09
Davis gets acrobatic | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Anthony Davis twists and turns mid-air to catch the pass from Tim Frazier for the bucket
| 00:16
Frazier at the buzzer | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Tim Frazier hits the pull up jumper at the buzzer to narrow the lead for the Pelicans
| 00:08
Frank Jackson finds Anthony Davis on the lob | Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Highlights
Frank Jackson finds Anthony Davis and throws the perfect lob to lead AD straight to the two-hand slam
| 00:10