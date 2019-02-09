Postgame wrap: Pelicans 122, Timberwolves 117

It took a while, but the surreal scene of a perennial NBA All-Star being soundly booed by fans of his own team eventually gave way to a basketball game Friday. After Minnesota built an 18-point early lead in Anthony Davis’ first game back in uniform since Jan. 18, Davis helped lead New Orleans on a momentum-turning surge, going up by as many 14 points. It was a two-point game entering the fourth period and remained tight throughout, until Julius Randle converted some momentous scores in the final minutes.

Davis went for 32 points and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action, but didn’t play in the final quarter. Several less experienced, younger Pelicans were on the floor late to secure the win.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

After Minnesota’s Dario Saric connected on a left-corner three-pointer to cut NOLA’s lead to 118-115 with seven seconds left, Randle stepped to the foul line and put the Pelicans back up by five points. He later iced the win with seven-tenths of a second to go by hitting two more free throws.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

New Orleans rookie Kenrich Williams went scoreless in the first half, but erupted for 19 points after intermission, showing some explosiveness at the offensive end. The TCU product had one third-quarter stretch in which he tallied 13 consecutive points, highlighted by his accuracy from three-point range. Williams finished 4/7 at the arc, including 4/5 in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

27/28: New Orleans foul shooting. Jrue Holiday went 10/10, while Davis was 10/11. Randle and Williams split the other seven makes.

12, 9, 8: Tim Frazier’s points, rebounds and assists in a near-triple-double. He added two steals.

9: Three-pointers made by each team. The Timberwolves had one of the lower single-game attempts you’ll see these days in the NBA, at only 21.