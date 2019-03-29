Postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Kings 118

Julius Randle put up big numbers again Thursday, but he had company in a fellow frontcourt player who’s only been a member of the Pelicans for less than a week. Randle and newcomer Christian Wood combined to pile up a whopping 59 points for New Orleans, leading the Pelicans to their first home win in over a month. After dropping the previous eight games in the Smoothie King Center, NOLA emerged victorious for the first time since a Feb. 23 victory over the Lakers, who coincidentally are also the next visiting foe, on Sunday.

Randle continued his excellent second half of 2018-19, registering a game-high 34 points, while Wood added 25 points and nine rebounds.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

With New Orleans up by three points, Wood secured a defensive rebound with one-tenth of a second remaining. The Kings fouled to stop the clock, but the Pelicans simply inbounded to Elfrid Payton to run off that final fraction of a tick and seal the victory.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Randle delivered the most important hoop of the night, a driving banker to put the Pelicans ahead 121-118 with eight seconds remaining. The left-hander contributed his ninth game of the season of 30-plus points, doing so efficiently with 12/24 shooting, including 3/5 accuracy from three-point range. He was also perfect from the foul line in seven tries. For good measure, he grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out three assists during 31 minutes of action.

FOCUS ON: WOOD A WEEK TO REMEMBER

After his 25-point, nine-rebound, three-steal performance Thursday, Wood was the guest on Pelicans postgame radio and broke down his perspective on what has gone so well in just three games with a new team. Despite being signed in-season and having little to no feel for the Pelicans’ playbook and system, Wood is averaging 18.3 points, including going for 23 and 25 in the past two games, against Atlanta and Sacramento. The inexperienced pro became the first player in NBA history to register 23-plus points and three-plus steals in consecutive games off the bench.

“It’s been an amazing week for me,” Wood replied to Sean Kelley. “Thank you. It's been going great for me. I feel like I can fit here.”

Asked about his unique path prior to coming to the Pelicans, Wood said, “I’ve been on a journey my whole career. It's good to be able to show my skill set, my versatility. I’ve told people before, ‘All I need is a chance. Just wait. I’m going to show what I can do.’ ”

“This was the second straight game where given the opportunity with extended minutes, he’s done a really good job,” Alvin Gentry said. “He’s been good offensively, but (also) having a presence (defensively). He’s got length and changed a lot of shots.”

BY THE NUMBERS

14/14: Perfect foul shooting for the Pelicans, an easy-to-overlook aspect of their narrow victory. The Kings were very good as well, at 14/16.

12: Turnovers for both New Orleans and Sacramento, an excellent low number.

51: Total three-point attempts for the Pelicans and Kings, unusually low. Every NBA team is averaging at least 25 three-point tries per game this season. Sacramento was 10/23.