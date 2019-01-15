Postgame wrap: Pelicans 121, Clippers 117

LOS ANGELES – It had been nearly three months since New Orleans won a road game against a Western Conference opponent. Given how much of the Pelicans’ remaining schedule consists of those matchups, it was imperative that changed as soon as possible. New Orleans delivered Monday in Southern California, knocking off the Clippers in Staples Center, to even its record at 1-1 on a pivotal five-game road trip. The Pelicans took a 20-point lead in the third quarter, before the Clippers stormed back, making it a tight affair in the final minutes.

Anthony Davis led the way, pouring in 46 points and grabbing 16 rebounds. New Orleans clinched the head-to-head series vs. LA 2-1, winning in the season’s only meeting in California. It was the first Pelicans road triumph against a Western foe since the opening night win in Houston back on Oct. 17.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis drained two free throws with 6 seconds left, giving New Orleans a two-possession margin. Davis also sank a pair of charity tosses on the previous possession to give the Pelicans a four-point edge on the scoreboard.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

A spectacular January for the team’s five-time All-Star continued Monday, with Davis posting his second-best scoring game of 2018-19, behind only a 48-point output vs. Dallas on Dec. 28. Davis began slowly from the field, just 2/7 in the first quarter, but shot 14/27 over the final three periods, en route to a 16/34 night. The 25-year-old also was perfect in 12 foul shots, capped by four makes to ice the win in the final minute. He added four assists, three steals and one block in 39 minutes of action.

FOCUS ON: EMBRACING CLUTCH-TIME SUCCESS

Aside from defensive shortcomings that have placed New Orleans among the bottom five teams in that category for much of the season, arguably the Pelicans’ biggest weakness has been their late-game struggles, resulting in a slew of narrow losses, particularly on the road. So players were pleased to see a different outcome Monday – New Orleans won the final seven-plus minutes, after trailing by a point following a Danilo Gallinari four-point play. The Clippers kept making things interesting as time ticked down, but the Pelicans tacked on insurance free throws and key baskets by Davis and Jrue Holiday to secure the positive result.

“We needed that,” said Julius Randle, instrumental in the win by supplying 27 points. “For us mentally, our confidence on the road, we needed that. We’ve struggled to close out close games all year. The fact that we did it here against a really good team was good for us.”

BY THE NUMBERS

10-3: New Orleans record this season when Elfrid Payton plays, which give or take represents a sample of when the Pelicans have been at or near full strength health-wise in ’18-19.

18/36: Clippers three-point shooting. In a way, that made the Pelicans’ win even more impressive, because they needed to do it against a team that was red-hot beyond the arc. Gallinari was 6/9 from deep; potential first-time All-Star Tobias Harris shot 5/7.

6/19: Shooting from the field by Clippers elite reserve Lou Williams, a testament to the stingy defense played by Holiday and New Orleans’ perimeter players. Williams finished with a very inefficient 18 points.

2.5: Games out of eighth place in the West for the Pelicans. The No. 8 team for an extended period was the Lakers (23-21), but the Jazz (24-21) have leapfrogged them and moved into eighth, beating Detroit in Salt Lake City on Monday.