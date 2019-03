DENVER – Over the past month-plus, a New Orleans team that on paper appears to be short-handed has still managed to beat the likes of Houston and Oklahoma City. On Saturday, the Pelicans may have posted their most impressive victory with this group of players on the floor, knocking off the Western Conference’s second-best team in the Pepsi Center.

New Orleans trailed by as many as 19 points in the first half, but roared back in the middle quarters with a 69-54 advantage. The Pelicans’ defense held the Nuggets to just 19 fourth-quarter points, turning away any chance at a late comeback by the NBA’s best home team.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Denver’s Paul Millsap missed all three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc, a huge opportunity blown for the Nuggets as they trailed 117-109 with less than two minutes remaining. Instead of cutting into the New Orleans lead, Denver made no headway until Jamal Murray sank a pair of free throws with 1:21 left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Holiday led New Orleans with 29 points and came up with a huge defensive play, stripping the ball from a driving Gary Harris in transition in the final minute, with the Pelicans leading 117-112.

“He’s just different,” guard Frank Jackson described of the tremendous defensive play. “Jrue’s a freak athlete. To me, he’s the best guard in the league. He makes plays like that every night. That was a huge play.”

Holiday, who was chosen to the NBA’s All-Defense first team last season, on his steal of Harris: “At first I thought he was going to shoot a three, because it seemed like they needed a three (down five points with time ticking away). When he kept going, he felt like he had me beat, so I kind of let him slide by. Once he exposed the ball, (I got) a hand in there.”