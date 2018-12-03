Postgame wrap: Pelicans 119, Hornets 109

CHARLOTTE – New Orleans snapped a road losing streak that extended back nearly three weeks, leading for much of the way Sunday in posting a convincing victory on Charlotte’s home floor. The Pelicans’ most recent previous win away from the Smoothie King Center was back on Nov. 12 in Toronto, but they’d dropped five consecutive road games since, nearly all in Eastern Conference cities.

Anthony Davis powered New Orleans to the much-needed road triumph, authoring one of his most dominant performances of 2018-19. The Pelicans finished with 30 assists, including three players dishing out eight-plus dimes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Nikola Mirotic was fouled on a three-point attempt by Malik Monk with 4:22 remaining, then went to the foul line to sink three shots and give New Orleans a 115-94 lead. While Mirotic shot his free throws, Davis was subbed out of the game, drawing a small, appreciative applause from fans who recognized his outstanding performance.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis piled up 36 points and 19 rebounds, while tying his career high by dishing out eight assists. He set the tone immediately after tip-off by scoring 17 points in the first quarter, staking the Pelicans to an early lead (though the Hornets were up 30-29 at the end of 12 minutes).

“He’s a top-two player in the league, in my opinion,” said starting point guard Tim Frazier, who led the Pelicans with nine assists. “In all aspects of the game. He can go out and get you 40 points, eight assists, block eight shots, rebound – what did he have 20 tonight? – and he’s a great leader. You can’t do anything but follow his lead. When he plays like that, he’s unstoppable and that trickles down to us.”

FOCUS ON: A NOTABLE HOMESTAND

New Orleans still has considerable work to do to get its road record back to a respectable level (currently 3-10), but other than a couple slip-ups vs. Utah and Boston, the Pelicans have been excellent in the Smoothie King Center, at 9-2. That homecourt dominance will need to continue over the next five days, when New Orleans hosts three teams that have thus far greatly exceeded expectations from just about every objective observer: the Clippers, Dallas and Memphis. It’s still very early in the regular season, but with the West standings exceptionally tight, in-conference home games can take on slightly more importance. Oddly, among the three guests this week, the Pelicans haven’t played either the Mavericks or Grizzlies yet, but have one late-October victory under their belt over the Clippers.

BY THE NUMBERS

42.9: Charlotte shooting from the field, a credit to New Orleans’ defense. The Hornets shot poorly everywhere, going 10/36 from the arc and missing a few second-half free throws that stopped any chance at gaining momentum.

51.2: New Orleans shooting from the field, headed by Davis going 14/19. The starters were a combined 30/55.

50-41: New Orleans rebounding advantage, paced by Davis’ 19 rebounds and nine by Julius Randle.