Postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Clippers 109

Pelicans (3-0), Clippers (2-2)

New Orleans finally played a game in which it didn’t put up points at a blistering pace Tuesday, but even without an offensive eruption, the Pelicans had enough to outlast the Clippers and remain unbeaten. Facing the NBA’s third-ranked defense, New Orleans failed to reach 30 points in a quarter for the first time during the opening 12 minutes, seeing much more resistance than the Pelicans had experienced vs. Houston and Sacramento last week.

After trailing 62-59 at halftime – the first time this season that New Orleans was behind at the end of any quarter – the Pelicans dominated the third period, 32-22. New Orleans built a lead of as many as 14 points in that stanza.

New Orleans was one of five teams with an unblemished record entering Tuesday, with two of the other clubs (Detroit, Denver) also in action in separate games.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Anthony Davis drained a three-pointer with less than two minutes left, giving the hosts a 110-102 lead. Elfrid Payton then added a back-breaking trey from the left wing, pushing it to 113-104 with only 51 seconds left. Unlike the 19- and 20-point wins the Pelicans compiled in the previous two games, this was a struggle at times, as they shot just 43.0 percent from the field and only 6/24 from three-point range.

“Sometimes you have nights like this,” Payton said of prevailing amid some poor shooting. “Especially late in the season, come playoff time, once teams start scouting us. We needed to go through this, to see our character.”

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Team-wise, New Orleans hadn’t blocked many shots in its first two games (seven swats), but Davis approached that tally by himself Tuesday, coming up with five rejections. That stingy defense helped set the tone for a game in which the Clippers started well offensively (62 first-half points), but at times began to look over their shoulder for the elite, 6-foot-11 shot-blocker. Davis also topped New Orleans in scoring with 34 points, to go with 13 rebounds.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

Throughout the summer months, Dell Demps and Alvin Gentry noted that one reason they were optimistic about Payton was his ability to finish in the paint and around the basket. In just three games, Payton has frequently demonstrated that skill, including during Tuesday’s win, when he repeatedly got into the lane and dropped in creative layups, or used his 6-4 frame to shoot over the top of his defender. Payton gets knocked for his below-average perimeter jumper, but he’s the rare point guard who can shoot at or near 50 percent from the field, something he achieved last season (49.3), split between Orlando and Phoenix. Through one week with the Pelicans, he is shooting 17/31 (55 percent) from the floor, including a 7/11 game vs. the Clippers on Tuesday. Depth-wise, Ian Clark logged just four minutes Tuesday, while recently-signed Tim Frazier was a DNP by coach’s decision. The Pelicans are sometimes using lineups that don’t include Payton, Jrue Holiday or Clark, with no player who’s spent much time at point guard during their NBA career.

BY THE NUMBERS

12, 9: New Orleans steals and blocks, respectively, part of an aggressive and disruptive defensive effort. Solomon Hill scored two points, but was valuable in blocking two shots and picking up four steals.

30/40: Pelicans foul shooting. That’s a lot of trips to the line, but New Orleans has only been so-so percentage-wise, an area Davis hopes he and the team will improve. Davis was 10/15 on Tuesday.

18: Julius Randle’s scoring output off the bench, topping any Clippers reserve. Reigning Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams notched 17 points.