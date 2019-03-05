Postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Jazz 112

Pelicans (30-36), Jazz (36-27)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Mar 04, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY – As Utah’s sellout crowd roared, the Jazz collected a Pelicans missed shot and appeared poised to seal a late surge and home win. That’s when Elfrid Payton reached in, came up with a steal and laid in a reverse layup, a go-ahead basket with 24 seconds remaining.

Payton’s game-deciding hoop symbolized a night in which New Orleans pulled off another epic comeback against a quality Western Conference host, rallying from a 17-point deficit to upset Utah. The Pelicans also trailed Denver on Saturday by 17, before posting a win against the West’s second-best squad record-wise.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans forced a turnover on a Utah inbound pass, giving the Pelicans the ball with four-tenths of a second remaining and a three-point edge. The Pelicans simply threw their subsequent pass deep to the other end, where Payton tipped it away from the Jazz to run out the clock.

Tags
Holiday, Jrue, Jackson, Frank, Randle, Julius, Gentry, Alvin, Pelicans

Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz as the Pelicans defeat the Jazz 115-112 with the help of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both putting up 30 points.

Game 66: Pelicans at Jazz 3/4/19

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112
Now Playing

Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112

Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz as the Pelicans defeat the Jazz 115-112 with the help of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both putting up 30 points.
Mar 4, 2019  |  02:58
Highlights: Anthony Davis 15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blocks, 3 steals vs Jazz
Now Playing

Highlights: Anthony Davis 15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blocks, 3 steals vs Jazz

Anthony Davis had an all-around performance in limited minutes, scoring 15 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, adding 3 steals and 3 blocks.
Mar 4, 2019  |  01:53
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday Dominates Utah Jazz, Puts Up 30
Now Playing

Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday Dominates Utah Jazz, Puts Up 30

Highlights from Jrue Holiday's 30 point performance in a 115-112 win over the Utah Jazz
Mar 4, 2019  |  01:52
Highlights: Pelicans F Julius Randle Drops 30 in Win Over the Utah Jazz
Now Playing

Highlights: Pelicans F Julius Randle Drops 30 in Win Over the Utah Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans Forward Julius Randle had a strong all-around game vs the Utah Jazz, scoring 30 points and adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block.
Mar 4, 2019  |  01:57
Julius Randle Huge Block Late vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Julius Randle Huge Block Late vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Julius Randle with the big swat late in the game vs Jazz
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:16
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run Late vs. Utah Jazz
Now Playing

Pelicans with a 12-0 Run Late vs. Utah Jazz

Pelicans got hot late in the game vs the Utah Jazz
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:00
Julius Randle Gets the Strong And-1 Floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Julius Randle Gets the Strong And-1 Floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Julius Randle uses his body control to absorb the contact and get the and-1
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:15
Elfrid Payton Gets the Steal and Bucket | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Elfrid Payton Gets the Steal and Bucket | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Elfrid Payton gets the steal on the defensive end then gets a tough bucket on the other
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:25
Jrue Holiday Gets The And-1 Off The Loose Ball | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday Gets The And-1 Off The Loose Ball | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Jrue Holiday corrals the loose ball in traffic and gets the Jazz defender in the air for the hoop and harm
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:20
Anthony Davis With a Huge Dunk Over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Anthony Davis With a Huge Dunk Over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis for the big time alley-oop over Rudy Gobert
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:29
Darius Miller Patient, Finishes With the Reverse | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Darius Miller Patient, Finishes With the Reverse | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Darius Miller uses great patience in the paint and finds a bucket behind him vs the Utah Jazz
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:17
Jrue Holiday 10 Pts In the 1st Quarter vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday 10 Pts In the 1st Quarter vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Highlights from Jrue Holiday's hot start against the Utah Jazz, putting up 10 points in the first quarter.
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:42
Jrue Holiday Euro-Steps Past Jazz Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Jrue Holiday Euro-Steps Past Jazz Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Jrue Holiday with the sweet euro step inside the paint on Jazz center Rudy Gobert
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:16
Julius Randle Takes Derrick Favors To The Hole | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Now Playing

Julius Randle Takes Derrick Favors To The Hole | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights

Pelicans F Julius Randle takes Jazz PF Derrick Favors to the basket and gets the strong and-1
Mar 4, 2019  |  00:12
Pelicans at Jazz Shootaround: Frank Jackson 3/4/19
Now Playing

Pelicans at Jazz Shootaround: Frank Jackson 3/4/19

Frank Jackson talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
Mar 4, 2019  |  02:56
Pelicans at Jazz shootaround: Julius Randle 3/4/19
Now Playing

Pelicans at Jazz shootaround: Julius Randle 3/4/19

Julius Randle talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivent Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
Mar 4, 2019  |  01:33
Road Trip Preview: Utah
Now Playing

Road Trip Preview: Utah

Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the road match-up vs the Utah Jazz tonight at 8:00pm central at the Vivent Smart Home Arena. Watch on Fox Sports New Orleans(FSNO) or listen on WRNO 99.5
Mar 4, 2019  |  02:10

Related Content

Holiday, Jrue

Jackson, Frank

Randle, Julius