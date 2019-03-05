Postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Jazz 112

SALT LAKE CITY – As Utah’s sellout crowd roared, the Jazz collected a Pelicans missed shot and appeared poised to seal a late surge and home win. That’s when Elfrid Payton reached in, came up with a steal and laid in a reverse layup, a go-ahead basket with 24 seconds remaining.

Payton’s game-deciding hoop symbolized a night in which New Orleans pulled off another epic comeback against a quality Western Conference host, rallying from a 17-point deficit to upset Utah. The Pelicans also trailed Denver on Saturday by 17, before posting a win against the West’s second-best squad record-wise.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans forced a turnover on a Utah inbound pass, giving the Pelicans the ball with four-tenths of a second remaining and a three-point edge. The Pelicans simply threw their subsequent pass deep to the other end, where Payton tipped it away from the Jazz to run out the clock.