Postgame wrap: Pelicans 115, Jazz 112
Pelicans (30-36), Jazz (36-27)
SALT LAKE CITY – As Utah’s sellout crowd roared, the Jazz collected a Pelicans missed shot and appeared poised to seal a late surge and home win. That’s when Elfrid Payton reached in, came up with a steal and laid in a reverse layup, a go-ahead basket with 24 seconds remaining.
Payton’s game-deciding hoop symbolized a night in which New Orleans pulled off another epic comeback against a quality Western Conference host, rallying from a 17-point deficit to upset Utah. The Pelicans also trailed Denver on Saturday by 17, before posting a win against the West’s second-best squad record-wise.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans forced a turnover on a Utah inbound pass, giving the Pelicans the ball with four-tenths of a second remaining and a three-point edge. The Pelicans simply threw their subsequent pass deep to the other end, where Payton tipped it away from the Jazz to run out the clock.
Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz as the Pelicans defeat the Jazz 115-112 with the help of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both putting up 30 points.
Game 66: Pelicans at Jazz 3/4/19
Highlights: Holiday & Randle Both Drop 30, Pelicans Defeat Utah Jazz, 115-112
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz as the Pelicans defeat the Jazz 115-112 with the help of Jrue Holiday and Julius Randle both putting up 30 points.
| 02:58
Highlights: Anthony Davis 15 pts, 11 rebs, 3 blocks, 3 steals vs Jazz
Anthony Davis had an all-around performance in limited minutes, scoring 15 points to go with a game-high 11 rebounds, adding 3 steals and 3 blocks.
| 01:53
Pelicans Guard Jrue Holiday Dominates Utah Jazz, Puts Up 30
Highlights from Jrue Holiday's 30 point performance in a 115-112 win over the Utah Jazz
| 01:52
Highlights: Pelicans F Julius Randle Drops 30 in Win Over the Utah Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans Forward Julius Randle had a strong all-around game vs the Utah Jazz, scoring 30 points and adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a block.
| 01:57
Julius Randle Huge Block Late vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Julius Randle with the big swat late in the game vs Jazz
| 00:16
Pelicans with a 12-0 Run Late vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans got hot late in the game vs the Utah Jazz
| 00:00
Julius Randle Gets the Strong And-1 Floater | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Julius Randle uses his body control to absorb the contact and get the and-1
| 00:15
Elfrid Payton Gets the Steal and Bucket | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Elfrid Payton gets the steal on the defensive end then gets a tough bucket on the other
| 00:25
Jrue Holiday Gets The And-1 Off The Loose Ball | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday corrals the loose ball in traffic and gets the Jazz defender in the air for the hoop and harm
| 00:20
Anthony Davis With a Huge Dunk Over Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday finds Anthony Davis for the big time alley-oop over Rudy Gobert
| 00:29
Darius Miller Patient, Finishes With the Reverse | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Darius Miller uses great patience in the paint and finds a bucket behind him vs the Utah Jazz
| 00:17
Jrue Holiday 10 Pts In the 1st Quarter vs Jazz | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Highlights from Jrue Holiday's hot start against the Utah Jazz, putting up 10 points in the first quarter.
| 00:42
Jrue Holiday Euro-Steps Past Jazz Rudy Gobert | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Jrue Holiday with the sweet euro step inside the paint on Jazz center Rudy Gobert
| 00:16
Julius Randle Takes Derrick Favors To The Hole | Pelicans-Jazz Highlights
Pelicans F Julius Randle takes Jazz PF Derrick Favors to the basket and gets the strong and-1
| 00:12
Pelicans at Jazz Shootaround: Frank Jackson 3/4/19
Frank Jackson talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 02:56
Pelicans at Jazz shootaround: Julius Randle 3/4/19
Julius Randle talks about the New Orleans Pelicans upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz at Vivent Smart Home Arena on March 4, 2019.
| 01:33
Road Trip Preview: Utah
Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the road match-up vs the Utah Jazz tonight at 8:00pm central at the Vivent Smart Home Arena. Watch on Fox Sports New Orleans(FSNO) or listen on WRNO 99.5
| 02:10