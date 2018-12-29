Postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Mavericks 112

Behind a season-best scoring performance by Anthony Davis and a second-half comeback, New Orleans registered a much-needed clutch victory Friday over Dallas, starting a three-game homestand in successful fashion. Davis piled up 48 points and 17 rebounds, leading the Pelicans back from a 15-point deficit after intermission. New Orleans never led by more than three points, but came up with some momentous plays in the final minutes, highlighted by E’Twaun Moore racing up the court for a save of the ball, which resulted in a Davis baseline jumper and three-point play. That made it 114-112 with 43 seconds left.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dallas guard Dennis Smith Jr. took too much time to attack the basket as time was ticking down, unable to get a shot off before the final horn sounded. The Mavericks trailed by two points and inbounded from the sideline with 4.0 seconds remaining, but used up nearly all of that time trying to get into position to shoot. After a standout performance, Dallas rookie Luka Doncic (34 points) appeared to be primarily a decoy on the decisive play, stationed in the deep backcourt, well away from the inbounder.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis was very efficient on the offensive end, going 20/32 from the field as part of his 48-point outing. The five-time All-Star also pulled down seven offensive rebounds, a big help on a night where New Orleans had a subpar shooting night aside from Davis (the rest of the squad was a combined 24 of 64).

“This is not (even) the best game he’s had,” Alvin Gentry said afterward, referencing the staggering number of huge nights Davis has produced over seven seasons in New Orleans. “We could (look at) 80 of them, or 150 of them that would equal what he did tonight. He was determined and he played hard, but he’s kind of that way most nights.”

FOCUS ON: HALFTIME (ATTITUDE) ADJUSTMENTS

New Orleans entered Friday’s game on a five-game losing streak, including having just lost to Dallas two nights earlier. That’s probably partly why Gentry was apoplectic at halftime, after he watched his team look somewhat flat in the first 24 minutes, trailing 66-55 at intermission. He took the opportunity to let his feelings be known about how the Pelicans were playing.

“It wasn’t a G-rated speech, I can tell you that,” Gentry said of his halftime tirade. “I was just disappointed with how we approached the game. We had to start getting back to who we are, and that’s playing hard, moving the ball, finding people. The way we started the game was not going to be a game that we would win. I was just disappointed, and let them know that.”

“Coach cussed us out at halftime,” Julius Randle relayed on postgame radio to Sean Kelley. “We came out (in the third quarter), and regardless we were going to fight and be aggressive. We rolled with our leader, too – AD took us home.”

The Pelicans had struggled mightily in numerous recent close games during the fourth quarter, but this time Davis tallied 15 of NOLA’s 28 final-period points. He was 7/13 from the field in the quarter and played all 12 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

4/23: New Orleans three-point shooting, with Frank Jackson the only Pelican who made a three-pointer without attempting more than two. The starters were a combined 1/12 from deep.

15/32: Dallas three-point shooting, giving the Mavericks a 33-point edge in that category. Doncic shot 7/10, including sinking a few high-degree-of-difficulty bombs with a defender in his face.

70-32: New Orleans edge in points in the paint, led by Davis and Randle, the latter notching 22 points and 12 rebounds against his hometown NBA team.

49-39: Pelicans rebounding advantage, sparked by 20 offensive boards.