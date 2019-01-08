Postgame wrap: Pelicans 114, Grizzlies 95

New Orleans has experienced its share of frustration during clutch time this season, but found one way to ensure late-game struggles would be of no concern Monday, pulling away from Memphis in the fourth quarter. Behind a big night from Anthony Davis and timely second-half contributions from the likes of Duke products Frank Jackson and Jahlil Okafor, the Pelicans took their biggest lead of the evening in the final stanza, improving to 10-0 at home when ahead through three quarters.

New Orleans jumped up a rung in the Western Conference standings, moving a half-game ahead of Southwest Division counterpart Memphis. The Pelicans won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis converted a three-point play with four-plus minutes remaining, putting New Orleans in front by 19 at 104-85. The sequence gave Davis 34 points. Shortly after, Memphis center Marc Gasol took a seat due to his sixth foul. The Pelicans were up 86-73 entering the final 12 minutes, then expanded their lead to as many as 23 points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Davis set the tone for a monster performance by piling up 19 points in the first quarter, and finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. He drove to the basket constantly past Memphis’ big frontline, throwing down a countless number of dunks, while also benefiting from plenty of pinpoint feeds by teammates. As a result, the 50.6 percent shooter from the field this season went 14/20 against the Grizzlies.

At halftime, Davis already had 23 points on 10/14 shooting.

FOCUS ON: BENCH PRODUCTION

Monday was one of the most encouraging performances by the second unit of the season, particularly of late and two games after it generated only five points Jan. 2 at Brooklyn. However, as Alvin Gentry pointed out after beating the Grizzlies, it can sometimes be a bit unfair to compare NOLA’s backups to other teams when they don’t get much of a minutes allotment.

“In defense of them, we were able to play them extended minutes (vs. Memphis),” Gentry said, contrasting that to limited playing time last week at Barclays Center. “Frank played 19, Jahlil played 24, Tim (Frazier) played almost 24. (As a result of that, Davis and the starters) were in that 30 to 35 range, where we’d like to keep them.”

Jackson contributed a career-high 17 points, while Okafor managed nine points and seven rebounds. Unlike the defeat to the Nets, the reserves were very good from a plus-minus standpoint, with Okafor at plus-12 and Frazier at plus-10.

“(Jackson) has been playing very well for the past few games,” Elfrid Payton said. “He’s making a lot of plays – the right pass, the right shot – even if the shot doesn’t go in, it’s the right play. He’s been playing well.” Payton added that Jackson appears learning the speed of the NBA and how to capitalize on Jackson’s own quickness and athleticism. Jackson shot 7/10 from the field and 3/5 on three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

3: Second-half New Orleans turnovers, after committing 11 in the first half. Memphis finished with a total of 18 turnovers.

55.7: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans scored 14 first-quarter baskets, all in the paint.

17: Pelicans three-point attempts, their fewest in a game this season. They tallied 35 baskets in the paint out of only 38 two-point made hoops.