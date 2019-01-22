Postgame wrap: Pelicans 105, Grizzlies 85

MEMPHIS – Memphis is known around the NBA for its trademark, methodical “Grit and Grind” style of play, but on Monday, New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor took a page from the Grizzlies’ playbook. Moved into the Pelicans’ starting lineup due to the injury absence of five-time All-Star Anthony Davis, Okafor played like an All-Star himself, dominating in the paint and relying on old-school low-post moves. The first-year member of the Pelicans played his best game of 2018-19 by registering 20 points and 10 rebounds, outperforming Memphis counterpart Marc Gasol, a decorated big in his own right.

New Orleans finished 2-3 on its longest road trip of the regular season and cut the gap between it and eighth place in the Western Conference to 3.5 games. In doing so, the Pelicans won for a second straight time when Davis did not play, after going 0-4 prior to that this season when Davis was a DNP.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans built an 18-point lead with 9:12 remaining, when Darius Miller connected for his first points of the game, a left-wing three-point shot. It was the Pelicans’ biggest lead of the day at that stage. The 85 points allowed by New Orleans represented its best defensive showing of ’18-19 by far, with the previous opponent low being 95 vs. Memphis on Jan. 7.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Okafor delivered a 20-and-10 night, scoring his most points in a game since nearly exactly a year ago, when he posted 21 for Brooklyn in a contest at Minnesota. Okafor was also supremely efficient, going 9/11 from the field in his 35 minutes. Although Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic have started in the same lineup at times, Alvin Gentry opted to keep Mirotic as a reserve. The forward/center produced 18 points, giving the second unit some much-needed scoring punch, highlighted by 5/12 three-point shooting.

“I accept it and the only thing I can do is play my best game and bring the energy in the second unit,” Mirotic said of remaining a reserve with Davis sidelined. “They need a guy who is going to score, so that is my role right now. Lately I returned from my injury and it has been good. The only thing is that we need to try and be consistent in the things we are doing to win the games.”

FOCUS ON: A MEMORABLE MLK GAME

Okafor noted in a postgame radio interview with WRNO 99.5 FM that his father took the next flight from his Chicago home to Memphis when he learned that Jahlil would be starting against the Grizzlies. The trip to Tennessee on Martin Luther King Day was well worth it for pops, who witnessed the younger Okafor make his most important contribution of ’18-19, controlling things around the basket from the get-go.

The elder Okafor got a seat close to the New Orleans bench and was perhaps the loudest fan among a sold-out crowd at FedEx Forum, cheering every positive play by his son and the Pelicans overall. After a few of Okafor’s highlight-reel dunks, his father stood in the aisle, pumped his fist and yelled to the court. He was so high-decibel that when Gentry was asked afterward if he could hear him, the fourth-year head coach responded, “Did I hear him? I thought they heard him in Oahu, (Hawaii).”

Jahlil on the high volume coming from the stands: “It felt like normal. If you’ve ever been to any of my games, from third grade to now, my dad’s always been that parent. Always super supportive of me, whether I was in a game, or playing an instrument in a band… (He’s been) my biggest supporter since Day 1. That means a lot, to have somebody in your corner like that.”

BY THE NUMBERS

6/17: Memphis three-point shooting in the first half, while New Orleans was just 1/12. That flipped completely after intermission, with the Grizzlies at 3/18 and the Pelicans 8/14.

50-35: New Orleans rebounding advantage. Randle led the Pelicans with 12 rebounds, while Jrue Holiday grabbed 11 (to go with 21 points and six assists).

19: New Orleans turnovers, one blemish on an otherwise solid performance. The Pelicans likely will need to clean that up significantly while playing without Davis, as well as heading into a brutal stretch of schedule in late January/early February against various formidable West clubs.