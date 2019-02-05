Postgame wrap: Pacers 109, Pelicans 107

After beating Houston on the Rockets’ home floor six days ago, it’s been a similar refrain for New Orleans, which continues to play competitively against quality opponents, before coming up a few plays shy. The undermanned Pelicans only used eight players in the first half Monday, but mounted another late-game rally against the Pacers, coming back from 11 points down to give themselves a chance to prevail in the final minute. After a six-point home loss to Denver and a five-point defeat in San Antonio, this time New Orleans fell by two points to a postseason-bound Indiana squad.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Up by two with 1.2 seconds left, Indiana threw a long pass into the frontcourt, in order to run off the remaining time. Jrue Holiday got a piece of the pass, but it was deflected away from him, preventing Holiday from firing a 70-footer that would’ve needed to go in for New Orleans to win. Indiana’s Darren Collison delivered in the clutch for the visitors, sinking a pair of key three-pointers in the fourth period.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Just another 20-10 game for New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor, who posted 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Duke product manhandled the Pacers a few times in the paint, overwhelming his defender to score a point-blank basket. Okafor finished an efficient 11/16 from the field, but battled persistent foul trouble and had to be subbed out for a fourth-quarter stretch due to No. 5. Meanwhile, Holiday nearly notched a triple-double, contributing 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

FOCUS ON: THREE-POINT SHOOTING

New Orleans has played competitively enough recently that it might be easy to forget that the Pelicans are without the services of feared perimeter gunners Nikola Mirotic and E’Twaun Moore – but it’s becoming increasingly apparent when you look at the box score. The Pelicans shot 9/38 from the three-point arc Monday, even with Darius Miller knocking down four of them. New Orleans has now been under 30 percent at the arc in six of its last seven games, by far its worst stretch of the season in that category.

“We haven’t shot it well at all,” said Alvin Gentry, who noted that after the Pelicans started 2/2 from deep against the Pacers, they made only two of their next 23. “In order to win games, we’ve got to make over a third of those, and we haven’t done it.”

Tired legs could be contributing somewhat to the recent drop-off, as several Pelicans such as Kenrich Williams (2/8) and Ian Clark (2/7) are playing far more minutes than they did at any stage earlier in 2018-19. Holiday also went 0/7 while playing 39 minutes and being asked to do a lot of everything at both ends of the court. With only nine players getting on the floor Monday, the Pelicans will be off from practice Tuesday, traveling to Chicago and playing three games from Wednesday through Saturday.

BY THE NUMBERS

17: New Orleans turnovers, compared to just nine for Indiana. The Pelicans can’t afford to give up possessions in their current predicament, where it’s a challenge to generate offense.

55-43: Pelicans rebounding advantage, with Cheick Diallo (game-high 14 boards), Okafor (13) and Holiday (11) all reaching double digits.