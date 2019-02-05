Postgame wrap: Pacers 109, Pelicans 107
Pacers (34-19), Pelicans (23-31)
After beating Houston on the Rockets’ home floor six days ago, it’s been a similar refrain for New Orleans, which continues to play competitively against quality opponents, before coming up a few plays shy. The undermanned Pelicans only used eight players in the first half Monday, but mounted another late-game rally against the Pacers, coming back from 11 points down to give themselves a chance to prevail in the final minute. After a six-point home loss to Denver and a five-point defeat in San Antonio, this time New Orleans fell by two points to a postseason-bound Indiana squad.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Up by two with 1.2 seconds left, Indiana threw a long pass into the frontcourt, in order to run off the remaining time. Jrue Holiday got a piece of the pass, but it was deflected away from him, preventing Holiday from firing a 70-footer that would’ve needed to go in for New Orleans to win. Indiana’s Darren Collison delivered in the clutch for the visitors, sinking a pair of key three-pointers in the fourth period.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Just another 20-10 game for New Orleans center Jahlil Okafor, who posted 25 points and 13 rebounds. The Duke product manhandled the Pacers a few times in the paint, overwhelming his defender to score a point-blank basket. Okafor finished an efficient 11/16 from the field, but battled persistent foul trouble and had to be subbed out for a fourth-quarter stretch due to No. 5. Meanwhile, Holiday nearly notched a triple-double, contributing 19 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.
FOCUS ON: THREE-POINT SHOOTING
New Orleans has played competitively enough recently that it might be easy to forget that the Pelicans are without the services of feared perimeter gunners Nikola Mirotic and E’Twaun Moore – but it’s becoming increasingly apparent when you look at the box score. The Pelicans shot 9/38 from the three-point arc Monday, even with Darius Miller knocking down four of them. New Orleans has now been under 30 percent at the arc in six of its last seven games, by far its worst stretch of the season in that category.
“We haven’t shot it well at all,” said Alvin Gentry, who noted that after the Pelicans started 2/2 from deep against the Pacers, they made only two of their next 23. “In order to win games, we’ve got to make over a third of those, and we haven’t done it.”
Tired legs could be contributing somewhat to the recent drop-off, as several Pelicans such as Kenrich Williams (2/8) and Ian Clark (2/7) are playing far more minutes than they did at any stage earlier in 2018-19. Holiday also went 0/7 while playing 39 minutes and being asked to do a lot of everything at both ends of the court. With only nine players getting on the floor Monday, the Pelicans will be off from practice Tuesday, traveling to Chicago and playing three games from Wednesday through Saturday.
BY THE NUMBERS
17: New Orleans turnovers, compared to just nine for Indiana. The Pelicans can’t afford to give up possessions in their current predicament, where it’s a challenge to generate offense.
55-43: Pelicans rebounding advantage, with Cheick Diallo (game-high 14 boards), Okafor (13) and Holiday (11) all reaching double digits.
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-4-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Indiana Pacers
Game 54: Pelicans vs. Pacers 02-04-19
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 2-4-19
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry recaps tonight's home game vs the Indiana Pacers
| 04:15
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Jahlil Okafor 2-4-19
Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor recaps tonight's home match-up vs the Indiana Pacers
| 01:32
Pelicans-Pacers Postgame: Jrue Holiday 2-4-19
Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday recaps tonight's home game vs the Indiana Pacers
| 02:37
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Indiana Pacers 02-04-19
The New Orleans Pelicans battled until the end but ended up losing 109-107 to the Indiana Pacers at home in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Feb. 4.
| 02:53
Jahlil Okafor (25) Highlights | Pelicans vs. Pacers
Jahlil Okafor continues to battle in the paint for the Pelicans as he put up 25 points against the Indiana Pacers at home on Monday, Feb. 4.
| 01:53
Jrue Holiday (19) Highlights | Pelicans vs. Pacers
Jrue Holiday continued to lead his team despite a narrow loss to the Indiana Pacers. Holiday put up 19 points on Monday, Feb. 4.
| 01:59
Ian Clark (18) Highlights | Pelicans vs. Pacers
Ian Clark heated up at the right times when coming off the bench for the New Orleans Pelicans as they faced the Indiana Pacers in the Smoothie King Center on Monday, Feb. 4.
| 01:53
Darius Miller (16) Highlights | Pelicans vs. Pacers
Darius Miller was lights out from behind the arc and had his shooting hand ready when the Pelicans needed him most as they faced the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Feb. 4.
| 01:31
Jahlil Okafor slams it down | Pelicans vs Pacers Highlights
Jahlil Okafor rises up and slams it down over Pacer defenders
| 00:23
Jrue Holiday hammers it home | Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights
Jrue Holiday rises up and jams it down during the Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers
| 00:39
Jahlil Okafor shows off his handles | Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights
Jahlil Okafor finds himself outside the paint and shows off his handles to get to the basket for a quick two
| 00:09
Tim Frazier with the go-ahead pass to Jackson | Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights
Tim Frazier finds Frank Jackson on the fast break who finishes it off at the rim
| 00:13
Darius Miller Hits Three with Contact | Pelicans vs. Pacers Highlights
Darius Miller hits a three and draws the and-1 to start things off for the Pelicans.
| 00:10