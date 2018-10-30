Postgame wrap: Nuggets 116, Pelicans 111

BOXSCORE || PHOTOS || QUOTES || VIDEOS

Nuggets (5-1), Pelicans (4-2)

DENVER – The five-time All-Star power forward sat out a second straight game. The starting point guard joined him on the sidelines, as did a prominent reserve. After a relatively healthy, 4-0 start to the regular season, New Orleans is suddenly short-handed, playing without Anthony Davis (elbow), Elfrid Payton (ankle) and Darius Miller (quad).

Despite those absences, New Orleans gave Denver all it could handle Monday, rallying back from an 18-point deficit to make it a two-point game in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets responded in the final three minutes, however, creating enough of a cushion to post a victory. The Pelicans dropped the opener of a challenging five-game trip; next up is a back-to-back at Golden State and Portland, the two teams they faced in the '18 West playoffs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Pelicans misfired on a three-point attempt with about 15 seconds remaining, giving the Nuggets two free throws after already holding a six-point lead. Denver veteran forward Paul Millsap put it away at 13.9 seconds by canning a pair of free throws for a 114-106 margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Despite Davis being sidelined, Julius Randle remained in a reserve role, continuing to put up impressive numbers in his time on the court. For the bulk of the first three quarters, he was a major reason the Pelicans were able to stay in the hunt, powering his way to 22 points in 20 minutes. He finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 26 minutes.

If there were a Player of the Second Half distinction, Frank Jackson and Cheick Diallo may have vied for it. Both provided energy at both ends of the floor and were instrumental in New Orleans winning the latter half by a 66-58 margin.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: POINT GUARD

With Payton sitting out a game for the first time in ’18-19, New Orleans had to improvise at the “1” spot, moving Jrue Holiday over to the starting role. It’s a role Holiday has played plenty during his NBA career, but he’s proven to be a more effective player – and more able to play to his strengths – at shooting guard. Among the list of things the Pelicans needed to knock off the Nuggets on Monday: A big offensive game from Holiday and a low-turnover count, but neither occurred. Holiday (nine points through three periods) was hampered by foul trouble virtually all game, while New Orleans coughed up 22 turnovers.

Off the bench, Tim Frazier (20 minutes) played his first significant pre-fourth quarter minutes and helped New Orleans make a second-half push. Ian Clark was listed as a starter prior to tip-off Monday, but ended up playing just six minutes as a reserve.

After the game, Alvin Gentry acknowledged the monumental task Holiday faces when both Davis and Payton are sidelined. Holiday notched 16 points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but had five turnovers and fouled out. The amount of total plays he was involved in was as long as the laundry list of things the Pelicans needed from him Monday.

"It's asking a lot of Jrue," Gentry said. "We want him to guard the best (opposing player), handle the ball, try to make plays, score. We have to have other guys take some of that pressure off of Jrue."

BY THE NUMBERS

52.4: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans actually converted their scoring chances at a high rate. The problem was 22 turnovers limited them to fewer than they should have had.

9: Pelicans fast-break points in a fairly methodical game. They only had eight Saturday vs. Utah.

26:28: Career high in minutes for Jackson. He finished with 10 points (2/2 on treys), two rebounds and a steal. Gentry was pleased with the confidence shown by the rookie. Jackson had played a total of 30 minutes in the regular season prior to Monday.