Postgame wrap: Nuggets 105, Pelicans 99

For the second straight night, New Orleans reconfigured starting lineup and rotation played toe-to-toe against one of the Western Conference’s best teams, but this time it wasn’t enough to pull off a victory. After stunning the Rockets in Houston on Tuesday, the Pelicans had a chance late against Denver on the Smoothie King Center floor, but the visitors finished with a 5-0 spurt to seal the victory. Jrue Holiday sank a stepback three-pointer to make it 100-99 with 1:32 to go, prior to Denver center Nikola Jokic spinning his way to consecutive layups.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans’ Darius Miller couldn’t connect on a left-wing three-point attempt, giving Denver possession of the ball with a five-point lead. Nuggets guard Gary Harris went to the foul line with 15 seconds left and gave the visitors a 105-99 edge.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kenrich Williams has been a revelation over the past 48 hours, earning the description “rebounding machine” one night in Houston, the next night emerging as a lethal three-point threat against Denver. The rookie from TCU delivered a career-high 21 points – he had a career-high 16 rebounds at Houston – going 5/9 from three-point range. He added eight more rebounds in the matchup with the Nuggets. Williams’ 38 minutes of playing time reflected how well he played Wednesday and his importance to New Orleans.

FOCUS ON: EVALUATING YOUNG TALENT

Several Pelicans players – including Williams, Frank Jackson, Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo – are now playing far more than they have at any point of the ’18-19 season, the result of injuries to five key contributors. For New Orleans as a team, that means a chance to determine what it has in its young crop of talent, something that wouldn’t have happened to this degree if the roster had remained 100 percent healthy.

Alvin Gentry on the situation: “The one thing you find out in this, is that some guys really take advantage of the opportunity, and you’re happy when they take advantage of it.”

Jackson got another start Wednesday and continues to show his ability to finish around the basket; he plays a bit too fast at times, but that’s something he can work on as he gains valuable experience. Diallo also can get sped up at times when he makes on-court mistakes, but he provides a jolt of energy and activity. Okafor actually had a quiet game by his recent standards (14 points, eight rebounds), a testament to how productive over the past six games as a starter.

BY THE NUMBERS

37-35: Pelicans bench scoring advantage against one of the NBA’s deepest teams, led by Williams’ 21 points and six points apiece from Ian Clark and Cheick Diallo.

15: New Orleans turnovers, leading to 26 Denver points. The Pelicans played fairly well when they were able to set their defense, but miscues were costly. Denver also had 18 fast-break points.

41.6: New Orleans field goal percentage, but the Pelicans were an excellent 15/36 from three-point range.