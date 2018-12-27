Postgame wrap: Mavericks 122, Pelicans 119
Mavericks (16-17), Pelicans (15-20)
DALLAS – New Orleans’ uncanny negative fortunes in close games continued Wednesday, with Dallas pulling out a narrow victory in the fourth quarter, after the Pelicans were up 94-90 entering the final 12 minutes. NOLA dropped its fifth consecutive game, including four straight on the road that were all very competitive.
“Well, it’s kind of what we’ve been going through, where we played good basketball, now we just have all kinds of trouble closing games,” Alvin Gentry said of another loss that could’ve been a win. “Had a couple defensive mishaps. When we really need to make the shots we didn’t make them and they did.”
Since early November, New Orleans has only lost twice by more than 10 points, both times to Boston. The Pelicans are now 5-13 in what NBA.com deems “clutch games.” Gentry pointed out afterward that during a recent stretch when New Orleans has lost 13 of its last 18 games overall, the Pelicans have only been outscored by a grand total of 19 points.
“You can see we are right there,” Gentry said of his team’s competitiveness and constant chances to post victories, “but it doesn’t matter, we can’t be close… we have got to find a way to win games.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Anthony Davis couldn’t connect on a potential game-tying three-point shot from the top of the arc. The rebound was grabbed by Dallas rookie Luka Doncic, who dribbled out the remaining two seconds, icing the Mavericks’ victory. Doncic sank one free throw to make it a three-point margin with 11 seconds remaining.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Davis posted 32 points and 18 rebounds, making several key fourth-quarter baskets as New Orleans and Dallas kept exchanging leads entering the stretch run. Gentry said postgame that he wanted the Pelicans to continue trying to get the five-time All-Star the ball closer to the basket – as was the case earlier in the fourth quarter – but Davis’ final two attempts were three-point shots. He had a chance to sink a go-ahead trey with 19 seconds to go, but the shot was just wide from the right wing. In the final seconds, he got a very clean look under the circumstances, but missed. The seventh-year pro was 5/9 from the field in the fourth quarter; according to the official play-by-play, his hoops were from a distance of seven, seven, seven and nine feet, along with a layup.
FOCUS ON: A KEY HOMESTAND
New Orleans hasn’t played at home since Dec. 16, a 10-day span that in some ways seems even longer, based on a dry spell of wins. The Pelicans should be pleased to finally return to the Smoothie King Center on this extended holiday weekend, for games vs. Dallas, Houston and Minnesota, if for no other reason than they’ve been infinitely more successful in their arena, with a mark of 11-5 at home, but just 4-15 in away games.
The Mavericks, Rockets and Timberwolves are among the West teams within reasonable striking distance of the Pelicans in the standings, giving New Orleans a chance to make up some ground, as well as more importantly potentially regain some confidence. January begins with seven road games out of the first nine New Orleans contests, adding to the urgency for the Pelicans to fare well on this all-West homestand.
BY THE NUMBERS
32-25: Dallas scoring edge in the fourth quarter. New Orleans tallied at least 30 points in each of the first three periods, but was held to 25 in the final stanza, including 1/5 three-point shooting.
68: Total free throws attempted by the two teams in a foul-laden game.
10: Pelicans turnovers, in a well-played game offensively by both squads. The Mavericks committed just 12 turnovers.
