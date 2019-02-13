Postgame wrap: Magic 118, Pelicans 88

The two teams entered Tuesday’s interconference matchup with identical records, but once the ball was tipped off in the Smoothie King Center, you would’ve never known it. Orlando went up by 28 points in the first quarter and took a 31-point lead through three periods, en route to dominating New Orleans. The Pelicans scored their fewest points in a game this season, surpassing the 90 they tallied Saturday at Memphis.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

The Magic kept making hustle plays and controlling the backboards on both ends of the floor, taking a 92-61 edge after the third quarter. Second-year forward Jonathan Isaac had a career high in scoring by the third quarter, while center Nikola Vucevic registered 25 points and 17 rebounds in only 27 minutes of work.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

In his first start since Jan. 26, E’Twaun Moore was one of the few New Orleans players who made at least half of his shots, totaling 19 points on 8/13 accuracy from the field. Moore also lifted the Pelicans’ effectiveness from the three-point arc, going 3/5.

FOCUS ON: A LINEUP CHANGE

There weren’t many interesting or positive developments Tuesday from a New Orleans perspective, but the Pelicans did go with a reconfigured starting five, featuring Jahlil Okafor at center, allowing Anthony Davis to play power forward and moving Kenrich Williams to small forward. Williams had mostly played power forward in his recent minutes, where he’s rebounded extremely well, despite being 6-foot-7, and taken advantage of matchups on the offensive end by beating defenders down the floor or spacing the floor for three-point shots. In Tuesday’s game, that frontcourt didn’t see good results at either end of the floor (combining to shoot 6/23 from the field), with Orlando’s big outquicking and outhustling New Orleans and playing with more energy.

Moore started at shooting guard, with Jrue Holiday at point guard. Holiday tallied 16 points and handed out six assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

22: Orlando points off 14 New Orleans turnovers.

38.3: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, its lowest of the season. The second-worst was Saturday in Memphis (39.5).