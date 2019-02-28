Postgame wrap: Lakers 125, Pelicans 119

LOS ANGELES – In its attempt to play the role of spoiler Wednesday and hand the Lakers a second damaging loss over a five-day span, New Orleans made Los Angeles fans nervous in the final minutes, but ultimately came up a few plays short of ruining another night for the opposition. During a bad perimeter shooting game for the Pelicans, Darius Miller canned a three-pointer to pull the visitors within one point of the lead, but the hosts put together a game-sealing 7-0 run. The Lakers remained three games out of eighth place in the Western Conference, due to San Antonio also winning Wednesday.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

LeBron James drained an off-balance corner three-pointer, then came up with a steal and drew a foul, putting the Lakers up 123-117 with 27 seconds left. James missed both free throws, but the Pelicans couldn’t connect on a three-pointer on the next possession. Reggie Bullock made it 125-117 with a pair of foul shots.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle provided an intense, aggressive reminder of what the Lakers lost when he departed in the offseason via free agency, compiling 35 points and muscling his way to numerous scores around the rim. While facing a Los Angeles starting lineup that went small – with Kyle Kuzma listed at center – New Orleans’ frontcourt at times was overwhelming, using its superior size and athleticism to repeatedly make hay in the paint. Randle was 11/22 from the field and 11/12 at the foul line, sinking a pair of three-pointers.