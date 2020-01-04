Postgame wrap: Lakers 123, Pelicans 113

LOS ANGELES – Tight defense and accurate perimeter shooting have been hallmarks of New Orleans’ improved play since mid-December, but the Pelicans couldn’t accomplish either in the first three quarters Friday. Despite a fourth-quarter push that pulled New Orleans to within as close as seven points of the lead, the visitors couldn’t overcome what happened in the first 36 minutes, ending their four-game winning streak.

The Lakers led 105-83 through three quarters, enough of a cushion to prevail by double figures, despite a 30-18 edge by the Pelicans in the final stanza.

Prior to cooling off late in Friday’s game, L.A. was shooting 54 percent from the field and 64 percent on three-pointers when the third-quarter buzzer sounded. The hosts were also 22/25 at the foul line, an area that proved pivotal in the Western Conference matchup.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Danny Green swished a left-corner three-pointer with just over two minutes left, giving the Lakers a 10-point lead, after the Pelicans had outplayed them for much of the fourth quarter. Green sank six three-pointers in a 25-point outing, while Anthony Davis poured in 46 points.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lonzo Ball produced a second straight quality performance, five days after he registered a triple-double against Houston. This time while facing his former NBA team, the third-year pro again shot well from the field at 10/16, part of his 23-point night. Ball’s teammates have discussed lately that the point guard seems to be healthy and looking more like his old self, which he displayed Friday on one first-half transition slam. He also scored on a post-up and went to his floater a few times, with a lot of success.

“He’s doing everything without hesitating,” said forward Brandon Ingram of Ball, who went for 27 points and a triple-double Sunday vs. Houston. “We have full confidence in everything he’s doing, getting to the basket, getting to the mid-range, getting to the three. That’s everything you want. And he’s defending the basketball.”

BY THE NUMBERS

28-7: On NFL wild card weekend, it wasn’t the score of a lopsided playoff football game. No, it was Los Angeles’ margin in attempts from the foul line, even though New Orleans won points in the paint 68-54.

14/29: Lakers three-point shooting. L.A. has been a bottom-10 team in percentage for much of the season, but enjoyed a stellar Friday performance.

27-22: New Orleans edge in bench scoring, led by E’Twaun Moore’s 16 points. The Pelicans probably needed to win this category by a significant margin to have an optimal chance of winning, but the Lakers used their reserves a bit more heavily playing time-wise.

#FANFRIDAY

For Friday games during the regular season, a fan poll question will be asked on Twitter, frequently related to the NBA overall. After tributes to David Stern have poured in since the former NBA Commissioner died at age 77, fans voted Friday on what they were most appreciative of in terms of his impact on New Orleans and its NBA franchise. Among three options, the landslide winner was Stern’s support for small markets (roughly 60 percent of votes), which has greatly benefited the Crescent City, as well as long-term NBA success stories in places such as San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Utah and Portland in the Western Conference. Stern also showed unwavering support for New Orleans in awarding the city the All-Star Game three times over a nine-year span, as well as ensuring the Pelicans would be owned locally, approving the sale of the franchise to Tom Benson in 2012.