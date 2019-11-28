Postgame wrap: Lakers 114, Pelicans 110

New Orleans led for much of Wednesday’s game in the return of former franchise player Anthony Davis to the Crescent City, but couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter, losing in a hard-fought Western Conference matchup. After trailing by as many as 16 points, Los Angeles held a 60-46 second-half advantage and continued its series of tight victories on a road trip against West foes.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Davis (41 points) picked off a New Orleans inbound pass and was fouled by Brandon Ingram with 4.2 seconds left and Los Angeles leading by two. Davis stepped to the foul line and sank a pair of free throws to make it 114-110. The Lakers came back after trailing by 10 points at halftime, the same deficit they faced through three quarters.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday posted a team-high 29 points, helping power the Pelicans to a halftime lead by dropping in 25 points. He was 10/15 from the field in the first half. Holiday finished the night at 12/23, including 4/6 on three-pointers.