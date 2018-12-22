Postgame wrap: Lakers 112, Pelicans 104

LOS ANGELES – Both were questionable to play Friday, but Anthony Davis and Julius Randle were in uniform at tip-off in Staples Center and delivered big performances, combining for over 50 points and nearly 30 rebounds. The big-man combo couldn’t lift New Orleans to a victory, however, as Los Angeles tallied 94 points through three periods and held off the visitors in the final few minutes. The Pelicans dropped to 0-2 on a three-game road trip that concludes Sunday in Sacramento.

It was another example of New Orleans being in a game, but not being able to close it out in the fourth quarter, which Alvin Gentry referenced afterward. "I think our big problem right now is that we can't seem to close games," he said. "We play even or we play a little bit ahead, but come crunch time we've got to be able to make shots, come up with stops, make free throws. For some reason we haven't been able to do that this year very often."

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Lakers center Ivica Zubac capped the best night for him of the season by blocking a close-range Randle shot, giving Los Angeles possession with a seven-point lead and less than 50 seconds remaining. By the time the Pelicans got the ball back, they were still down 111-104 with 36 ticks left. New Orleans trailed just 101-98 with 7:46 remaining, but the hosts went on a pivotal 8-0 run in the next 2:11.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

His status wasn’t finalized until just before tip-off, but Davis played through a recent illness and wound up with 30 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Davis was 12/23 from the field, while Randle added efficient 9/15 shooting on a 21-point night. Davis was aggressive from the jump, reaching double digits in the first quarter and tallying 17 points by halftime.

FOCUS ON: EARLY URGENCY IN WEST

Asked in the postgame locker room when New Orleans should start to feel some pressure in the Western Conference playoff chase – given that the Pelicans are three games under .500 and fighting with 13 other teams for only eight postseason spots – Davis quickly responded, “That’s right now. Any time you lose a game, you can drop three or four spots. We’ve got to get this thing turned around.”

Making matters even tougher on paper, this week’s road trip is part of a late December/January stretch of New Orleans playing 11 away games out of 16 total contests. The Pelicans are just 4-13 on the road and even their upcoming home slate is challenging, consisting of Smoothie King Center games next week vs. Dallas, Houston and Minnesota, all teams with superior won-loss records and clubs that have played better basketball in December than New Orleans. The Pelicans have a five-game trip in January that consists entirely of squads that have designs on qualifying for the West postseason (Minnesota, Clippers, Golden State, Portland, Memphis). In other words, New Orleans is going to need to come up with a slew of quality wins over the next few weeks to dramatically improve its current circumstances.

BY THE NUMBERS

50.7: Los Angeles shooting percentage through three periods. The Lakers cooled off a bit in the fourth, but a lot of the damage had already been done to New Orleans’ defense in the initial 36 minutes.

68-60: Pelicans edge in points in the paint. New Orleans was very productive around the basket, but needed much better perimeter shooting, going just 8/27 (30 percent) from three-point range.

13: Same number of turnovers for the Pelicans and Lakers, but Los Angeles did a much better job converting them into points, scoring 20, while NOLA only had 11.

31-21: New Orleans bench scoring advantage, highlighted by 11 from Darius Miller and eight by Jahlil Okafor. Unfortunately for Pelicans reserves, it wasn’t done efficiently, on 13/40 shooting from the field.