Postgame wrap: Knicks 114, Pelicans 109
Knicks (6-14), Pelicans (10-9)
NEW YORK – New Orleans built a nine-point fourth-quarter lead but couldn’t hold on to it, falling to New York, which was powered by a big final period from guard Emmanuel Mudiay (15 points in last 5:44 of game). The Pelicans lost Anthony Davis to injury for a stretch of the second half, but Davis returned for the final three-plus minutes.
“We just didn’t play very good down the stretch and in the fourth quarter at all,” Alvin Gentry summarized. “(The Knicks) didn’t play very good either, but they played well enough to win the game. The shot selection was questionable. The passes that we made and executions weren’t very good. We just didn’t play well enough to win down the stretch.”
New Orleans led 101-92 at the 6:00 mark of the final period, but New York held a 22-8 edge from there, capitalizing on some crucial Pelicans turnovers in crunch time.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Mudiay sank a pair of free throws with 7.4 seconds left, giving the Knicks a five-point advantage. With no timeouts left, E’Twaun Moore eschewed a three-point attempt to pass to Jrue Holiday, expending some precious time the Pelicans couldn’t afford to lose; Holiday misfired on a 33-foot shot just before the final buzzer. New York posted its most impressive home win of the season, only its third victory at Madison Square Garden (the others were vs. Atlanta and Brooklyn).
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Holiday started Friday’s game in stellar fashion, going 5/5 from the floor in the opening minutes. He finished with 22 points and eight assists, along with five rebounds and three steals. Davis was on his way to a third straight game of 40-plus points at MSG, but his second-half exit meant he stayed at 33 points and 12 rebounds.
FOCUS ON: ROAD STRUGGLES
At nearly the quarter mark of the regular season, New Orleans has been a Jekyll-and-Hyde team, going 8-1 at home, but 2-8 on the road. Granted, the Pelicans’ away schedule has been much more difficult opponent-wise, yet that was not the case Friday, when they lost to one of the Eastern Conference’s worst teams. Late-game execution has been a sporadic problem in the recent past, and it cropped up again vs. the Knicks at the worst possible time.
“Basketball is basketball. If you can play at home, you can play on the road,” Gentry said. “We have to do a better job of executing and a better job of finishing games. I think we were up nine at one stage, we just didn’t finish the game. Especially on the road, you have to execute. You can’t stop doing what got you the nine-point lead. That’s moving the basketball, moving people, finding the open man and keeping the basketball moving. In my opinion we had too many dribble tantrums down the stretch.”
New Orleans had an 0-5 road trip in October/November; it’s 0-2 on the current trip and will try to avoid a winless East Coast excursion when it faces Washington in a back-to-back Saturday. Symbolic of how the season has gone so far, the Pelicans have not lost at home to an East team, but only have one win on the road (Toronto).
BY THE NUMBERS
25: Points by New York reserve guard Allonzo Trier, who was superb in his 34 minutes of playing time. New Orleans’ bench combined to score 29 points.
39.6: New Orleans shooting percentage, its worst rate of the season.
27/57: Pelicans shooting in the paint, a big chunk of the team’s inaccuracy.
