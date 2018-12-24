Postgame wrap: Kings 122, Pelicans 117

SACRAMENTO – New Orleans led for a vast majority of Sunday’s game, at one stage going up by as many as 19 points over Sacramento, but couldn’t hold on in the fourth quarter, watching the Kings wipe out a double-digit deficit in crunch time. The Pelicans dropped to 0-3 on a road trip partly due to a well-timed 14-0 Sacramento run, which turned what seemed destined to be a New Orleans victory into a fourth straight defeat overall.

The Pelicans were in front 105-94 with 7:37 remaining in regulation, but the Kings tallied the next 14 points to go up 108-105. Darius Miller and Julius Randle baskets gave New Orleans a brief two-point lead, before Sacramento used a 5-0 spurt to take the lead for good over the final 2:40.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Bogdan Bogdanovic drove in for a right-handed layup, giving Sacramento a three-possession edge at 119-112 with 25 seconds left.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday led the New Orleans attack with 27 points, scoring 22 of those before halftime on 10/13 shooting from the field. He finished 12/21, while grabbing seven rebounds and handing out six assists. Anthony Davis contributed 26 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

FOCUS ON: A FAMILIAR REFRAIN

The most frustrating aspect of New Orleans’ winless road trip wasn’t that the Pelicans were outplayed or outclassed in any of the matchups vs. the Bucks, Lakers and Kings. On the contrary, New Orleans played evenly against all three opponents – until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, that is. The Pelicans entered Sunday with the league's worst winning percentage in what NBA.com deems “clutch games” and added to that in the wrong direction at Golden 1 Center.

“I think it’s kind of the same story, where we come down and (don’t) execute,” Holiday said afterward.

In all three losses, New Orleans ran into a series of crucial possessions in which it took low-percentage shots, often due to the 24-second clock.

“It’s exactly the same,” Alvin Gentry compared of the recent defeats. “We play good basketball, then when we need to execute and come up with big defensive plays, we don’t. The three games on the road trip have been very similar. We’ve been right there, and haven’t been able to close them. To me, in the last five or six minutes of the game, (Sacramento) just competed harder than we did.”

BY THE NUMBERS

64-48: Sacramento scoring edge in the second half, after trailing 69-58 at intermission.

6/26: New Orleans three-point shooting, while Sacramento was 14/31. In other words, the Kings had a 24-point advantage from beyond the arc, by sinking eight more threes.