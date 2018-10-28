Postgame wrap: Jazz 132, Pelicans 111

Jazz (3-2), Pelicans (4-1)

Utah has given New Orleans major trouble in recent years, including winning three of four matchups last season. And all of those meetings were with Anthony Davis in uniform.

On Saturday, the Davis-less Pelicans couldn’t stop Jazz 7-footer Rudy Gobert in the paint or Utah’s attack in general, losing for the first time. New Orleans had not trailed by more than 13 points in any of its four previous games, but fell behind by 15 at halftime vs. Utah and was down 28 in the third period.

Davis was sidelined Saturday with a right elbow sprain. His status for Monday’s road-trip opener in Denver is to be determined, but Alvin Gentry indicated that the injury is not a long-term concern.

New Orleans will travel to Denver on Sunday, in advance of the first game on a challenging five-game trip against West teams.

“We’re going to play a bunch of quality teams,” Gentry said of the nine-day trip, “so we’ve got to learn to execute and learn to not go away from the game plan. And then if it doesn’t work, we can make an adjustment as a coaching staff. We have to get better at making good decisions on offense, from the standpoint of ball movement, shot selection, things like that, and not try to do things we’re not capable of doing.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans second- and third-stringers mounted an unlikely surge to get within shouting distance of Utah midway through the fourth quarter, but the Jazz came up with several positive possessions to regain control and go up 120-104 with 4:22 remaining. Frank Jackson topped the NOLA bench with 14 points, while Jahlil Okafor and Cheick Diallo added 11 and 10, respectively.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Nikola Mirotic shot 0/7 from three-point range and 10/25 overall in the previous two games, making him a good candidate for a breakout night Saturday. He responded with a big first half, accounting for more than one-third of New Orleans’ offense by dropping in 17 points. Unfortunately for the Pelicans, he couldn’t carry the attack all night, finishing with 25 points on 10/18 shooting, to go with eight rebounds.

POSITIONAL FOCUS: CENTER

With Davis out of action, Mirotic needed to slide over to the “five” spot to an even greater extent, which matched him up often with Rudy Gobert. It proved to be a difficult ask, as Gobert (25 points, 14 rebounds) used his length to dominate in the paint, this time doing so mostly on offense, instead of his usual defensive prowess. When Mirotic wasn’t on the floor, Julius Randle took over at center, while backup Okafor also received his first action during the meat of a game, logging four first-half minutes. Okafor – who’d been waiting for an opportunity to contribute since an ankle injury in the first preseason game – was aggressive on offense, taking four shots near the rim in the opening half (Okafor finished the game with 11 points and six rebounds in 14 minutes). Bottom line, even though Davis prefers playing power forward and isn’t technically considered a center in New Orleans’ starting lineup, his absence Saturday was felt greatly at the position.

BY THE NUMBERS

64-52: Utah edge in points in the paint, with a chunk of that resulting from a barrage of Gobert slams.

Minus 15: Plus-minus for Elfrid Payton, which was actually the best of any Pelicans starter Saturday. Payton left the game after playing only 16 minutes due to an ankle sprain.