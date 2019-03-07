Postgame wrap: Jazz 114, Pelicans 104

As has been the case in virtually every game recently, New Orleans made a second-half surge Wednesday, quickly cutting a 16-point deficit to four in the third quarter. The difference this time was the Pelicans weren’t able to get over the hump. Utah responded to a second straight Pelicans comeback attempt, turning back the hosts with a rally of its own to regain a double-digit edge for much of the fourth period.

The two Western Conference split a home-and-home series, after New Orleans had rallied Monday from a 17-point deficit to beat Utah.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans pulled within 104-98 on a Kenrich Williams three-pointer, but the Pelicans came up empty on the next several possessions, unable to get any closer. Utah used a Ricky Rubio free throw, along with a dunk and free throw by Rudy Gobert, to lead 108-98 with 2:01 remaining. Jae Crowder’s steal and fast-break slam made it a 12-point game at 1:44.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Julius Randle led New Orleans with 23 points and was one of the only Pelicans to experience any success in challenging Gobert around the rim, finishing 9/18 from the field. He added six rebounds and three assists.

FOCUS ON: TURNOVERS

Teams generally get better at taking care of the ball as a season progresses – partly due to the familiarity that comes from players being on the floor together for long stretches of the schedule – but New Orleans’ numbers have been spiking lately. The Pelicans committed 18 turnovers Wednesday, the third time they’ve had problems in that area over the past four games. They were able to overcome 20-plus turnovers in weekend wins at Phoenix and Denver, but this time the damage was too much to manage, with Utah racking up 28 points off turnovers.

Afterward, Alvin Gentry noted that the Pelicans’ mistakes also led to Utah’s advantages in points in the paint (70-54) and fast-break points (18-14). In another example of a poor floor game by New Orleans, it also established a season low in assists, with just 17. The Pelicans have been held to fewer than 20 assists only three times all season, with Wednesday being the first time it’s happened in the Smoothie King Center.

“There was a little bit of carelessness,” Gentry said of his team’s turnovers. “Most of it was self-inflicted.”

“Just us,” Jrue Holiday echoed. “Self-made mistakes. Mistakes we shouldn’t have made. A couple of mine were slipping out of my hand, making a pass I shouldn’t have made. Bad decisions.”

BY THE NUMBERS

30-26: New Orleans advantage in bench scoring, led by Frank Jackson’s 13 points. Thirty isn’t a big number compared to what the reserves have often produced recently, but it still topped Utah’s output.

+9, +8: Plus-minus for Darius Miller and Williams, the only Pelicans who finished well above the break-even mark in that stat.

52.3: Utah shooting percentage from the field. The Jazz struggled from three-point range (8 of 30), but were exceptionally good inside the arc (38 of 58, compared to the Pelicans going 32 of 65).