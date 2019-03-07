Postgame wrap: Jazz 114, Pelicans 104
Jazz (37-27), Pelicans (30-37)
As has been the case in virtually every game recently, New Orleans made a second-half surge Wednesday, quickly cutting a 16-point deficit to four in the third quarter. The difference this time was the Pelicans weren’t able to get over the hump. Utah responded to a second straight Pelicans comeback attempt, turning back the hosts with a rally of its own to regain a double-digit edge for much of the fourth period.
The two Western Conference split a home-and-home series, after New Orleans had rallied Monday from a 17-point deficit to beat Utah.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
New Orleans pulled within 104-98 on a Kenrich Williams three-pointer, but the Pelicans came up empty on the next several possessions, unable to get any closer. Utah used a Ricky Rubio free throw, along with a dunk and free throw by Rudy Gobert, to lead 108-98 with 2:01 remaining. Jae Crowder’s steal and fast-break slam made it a 12-point game at 1:44.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Julius Randle led New Orleans with 23 points and was one of the only Pelicans to experience any success in challenging Gobert around the rim, finishing 9/18 from the field. He added six rebounds and three assists.
FOCUS ON: TURNOVERS
Teams generally get better at taking care of the ball as a season progresses – partly due to the familiarity that comes from players being on the floor together for long stretches of the schedule – but New Orleans’ numbers have been spiking lately. The Pelicans committed 18 turnovers Wednesday, the third time they’ve had problems in that area over the past four games. They were able to overcome 20-plus turnovers in weekend wins at Phoenix and Denver, but this time the damage was too much to manage, with Utah racking up 28 points off turnovers.
Afterward, Alvin Gentry noted that the Pelicans’ mistakes also led to Utah’s advantages in points in the paint (70-54) and fast-break points (18-14). In another example of a poor floor game by New Orleans, it also established a season low in assists, with just 17. The Pelicans have been held to fewer than 20 assists only three times all season, with Wednesday being the first time it’s happened in the Smoothie King Center.
“There was a little bit of carelessness,” Gentry said of his team’s turnovers. “Most of it was self-inflicted.”
“Just us,” Jrue Holiday echoed. “Self-made mistakes. Mistakes we shouldn’t have made. A couple of mine were slipping out of my hand, making a pass I shouldn’t have made. Bad decisions.”
BY THE NUMBERS
30-26: New Orleans advantage in bench scoring, led by Frank Jackson’s 13 points. Thirty isn’t a big number compared to what the reserves have often produced recently, but it still topped Utah’s output.
+9, +8: Plus-minus for Darius Miller and Williams, the only Pelicans who finished well above the break-even mark in that stat.
52.3: Utah shooting percentage from the field. The Jazz struggled from three-point range (8 of 30), but were exceptionally good inside the arc (38 of 58, compared to the Pelicans going 32 of 65).
Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Frank Jackson 3-6-19
Frank Jackson talks about tonight's loss against the Utah Jazz.
Game 67: Pelicans vs. Jazz 3/6/19
Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Frank Jackson 3-6-19
Frank Jackson talks about tonight's loss against the Utah Jazz.
| 01:26
Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Jrue Holiday 3-6-19
Jrue Holiday talks about what the Jazz did differently to stop the Pelicans tonight.
| 01:43
Pelicans vs. Jazz Postgame: Head Coach Alvin Gentry 3-6-19
Head Coach Alvin Gentry speaks to the media following the Pelicans' match up against the Utah Jazz.
| 05:19
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Julius Randle scores 23 points vs. Utah Jazz
Pelicans Julius Randle led the team with 23 points in the team's home loss to the Utah Jazz.
| 01:56
Pelicans drain six three-pointers in the fourth quarter | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans players were connecting from beyond the arc late in the game against the Jazz.
| 00:00
Frank Jackson hits corner three | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans swing the ball and find Frank Jackson in the corner for the three-pointer.
| 00:14
Julius Randle post moves | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Julius Randle sets up in the post, banks it off the glass and draws the foul.
| 00:17
Kenrich Williams runs the floor | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Jrue Holiday finds Kenrich Williams on a drive to the rim.
| 00:15
Anthony Davis drive and dunk | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Anthony Davis drives by the Jazz defense for the baseline slam.
| 00:08
Payton takes it to the hoop | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Elfrid Payton drives down the middle and finishes with the floater.
| 00:00
Jrue Holiday clear path to the rim | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Jrue Holiday curls off the pick from Jahlil Okafor for a clear lane to the rim.
| 00:22
Big man block by Jahlil Okafor | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Jahlil Okafor protects the paint with the big block against the Jazz.
| 00:15
Elfrid Payton second chance buckets | Pelicans vs. Jazz Highlights
Pelicans Elfrid Payton follows up his own miss and flips home the floater.
| 00:15