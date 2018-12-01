Postgame wrap: Heat 106, Pelicans 101

MIAMI – New Orleans played significantly better basketball in Friday’s second half than its first, but after falling behind by 31 points prior to intermission, the Pelicans’ late surge was too little, too late. Miami made enough plays down the stretch to hand the visitors a 10th road defeat in 12 away games this season.

The Heat initially took a 52-21 advantage in the second quarter, but the Pelicans gradually chipped away at their deficit and had a chance to win in the final minutes. However, New Orleans missed its one opportunity to tie the game on a three-point shot by Nikola Mirotic late, prior to Miami stretching its lead to 105-100 on a Josh Richardson layup with 26 seconds left. The Heat snapped their six-game losing streak at home.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by six points in the final 10 seconds, New Orleans misfired on a desperation three-point attempt. The Pelicans rebounded the ball and eventually drew a foul, but Julius Randle hit only one of two free throws with 6 seconds remaining. The Heat inbounded from the baseline and ran out the final seconds.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Davis produced his second-best scoring night of the season, racking up 41 points on efficient 15/23 shooting from the field. The five-time All-Star had 13 points after an OK first half by his standards, then put the Pelicans on his back in the third quarter with 19 points (Miami tallied 20 points as a team in that period). Davis was also 9/10 from the foul line.