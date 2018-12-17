Postgame wrap: Heat 102, Pelicans 96

New Orleans has been a top-five offensive team and top-five rebounding squad for the bulk of the 2018-19 regular season, but fared poorly in both of those areas Sunday, resulting in a home defeat to Miami. The Pelicans threatened one of their lowest field-goal percentages of the campaign (40.7), while allowing the Heat to pull down 22 offensive rebounds, the most by any NOLA opponent this season.

In the final game of his NBA career in the Crescent City, Miami franchise stalwart Dwyane Wade was among the Heat leaders in scoring, compiling a 19-point night off the bench.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Miami took an eight-point lead with 50 seconds remaining, when Wade dropped in a floater over the New Orleans defense. A major turning point occurred at the end of the first half, when Wade banked in an off-balance three-pointer just before the buzzer, to give the visitors a 57-51 lead. Miami then reeled off an 8-0 run to open the third period, building its biggest lead to that stage at 14.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday posted 22 points, highlighted by 4/8 three-point shooting, before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Holiday logged 41 minutes of playing time. While Holiday had one of his better nights from beyond the arc, several Pelicans perimeter misfired there. Aside from the All-Defense guard, New Orleans was 9/28, including the bench going 5/21.

FOCUS ON: HITTING THE ROAD

New Orleans would prefer to end its recent trend of alternating wins and losses by becoming more consistent, but the Pelicans would also love to see it continue at least on Wednesday, when they visit Milwaukee. When the schedule was released in August, this three-game road trip stood out more for its odd geography – starting in Wisconsin, then ending with two games in California – than the opposition, but that’s changed greatly since opening night. The Bucks were a lower-seeded playoff team last season that went through an in-season coaching change, but new sideline boss Mike Budenholzer has helped transform Milwaukee into one of the East’s top teams. The Lakers and LeBron James were expected to go through some growing pains as they integrated numerous unconventional pieces to the puzzle, but instead Los Angeles has some NBA analysts wondering if it might vie for West biggest-threat-to-Golden State status. Meanwhile, Sacramento was projected to be the worst or second-worst team in the West, but the Kings are stunningly over .500 and playing some of the fastest and most fun basketball in the league right now. Given New Orleans’ place in the standings, it might prefer a more manageable trio of hosts, but the trek to the Midwest and West Coast figures to be a considerable challenge.

BY THE NUMBERS

57-38: Miami rebounding advantage overall, led by Hassan Whiteside’s 12 boards, including six apiece on offense and defense.

41.8: Heat shooting percentage, which was barely better than what the Pelicans shot. However, Miami got numerous second-chance points – and even third-chance points.

42: New Orleans points in the paint, far below what the Pelicans are accustomed to generating. NOLA only had 22 two-point baskets, with eight from Anthony Davis and five by Julius Randle.