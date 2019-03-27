Postgame wrap: Hawks 130, Pelicans 120

New Orleans started quickly Tuesday, but for a second time this month, Atlanta had too much offensive firepower for the Pelicans. After racking up 130 points vs. New Orleans on March 10 in Georgia, this time Atlanta tacked on one more hoop than that, draining 19 three-pointers in a whopping 51 attempts.

The Pelicans grabbed a nine-point first-quarter lead, but the Hawks responded to build a 42-34 edge through a quarter. Atlanta had 70 points by intermission and eventually went in front by 21 points in the second half, prior to a too-late rally by the hosts.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Darius Miller misfired on a three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining and Atlanta leading 128-120. The Pelicans kept staying within shouting distance of the Hawks during the latter stages, but were never able to seriously threaten by making it a one- or two-possession margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

In just his second game with New Orleans, reserve Christian Wood was a career-high machine, setting new standards in multiple categories. Wood notched a career-best in points (23), as well as rebounds (9), blocks (6) and steals (3). The big averaged 29 points per game this season in the G League and did well at that end of the floor again Tuesday, but he also was very disruptive on D, using his length to swat shots and frequently knocking the ball away from the Hawks for thefts or deflections.

“He’s a talented guy, and you can see some of the things he can do,” Alvin Gentry said of Wood. “Obviously he has no idea what we’re doing (in terms of playbook and system), to be brutally honest, but he has the talent that he can create things. Six blocked shots is pretty good on any level.”

FOCUS ON: ANOTHER INJURY

Jrue Holiday was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier Tuesday due to recent surgery; Anthony Davis sat out vs. Atlanta due to back spasms; E’Twaun Moore remains sidelined by injury, resulting in New Orleans being significantly short-handed. Frank Jackson was added to the list Tuesday when he was accidentally elbowed in the head by Atlanta’s John Collins, causing Jackson to sustain a concussion. Jackson was entered into the NBA’s concussion protocol, making his status uncertain for the team’s final six games. The Pelicans play Thursday vs. Sacramento, then only have a Sunday game against the Lakers over the ensuing five days.

“It’s really unfortunate, because for him, all of these games are really important,” Gentry said of Jackson. “He’ll go through the concussion protocol, and it’s out of our hands now. We have nothing to do with (influencing when he returns). He’s got certain baselines he’ll have to pass. Hopefully we can get him back for the last four or five games, maybe he will miss one. We’ll have to wait and see.”

In addition, Elfrid Payton exited Tuesday’s game in the second half and was held out by Gentry, due to a wrist injury he has been dealing with that had him listed as questionable to play earlier in the day.

BY THE NUMBERS

18-19: New Orleans home record. The Pelicans will need to go 3-1 the rest of the way to finish with a winning mark in the Smoothie King Center. Games against the Kings, Lakers, Hornets and Warriors remain.

63-60: Pelicans scoring edge in the second half Tuesday. They had plenty of points, but couldn’t get nearly enough stops to come from behind vs. the Hawks.