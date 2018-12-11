Postgame wrap: Celtics 113, Pelicans 100

BOSTON – Boston may have been without household names Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward on Monday, but the Celtics still had plenty of players left over from last season’s conference finals team. Bumped up to bigger roles vs. New Orleans, the likes of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier reprised their act from last spring, posting a convincing win over the Pelicans.

New Orleans was short-handed as well, but to a much lesser degree, playing without E’Twaun Moore (leg) and then losing Nikola Mirotic (ankle) in the second half to injury.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brown sank a three-pointer from the left side to give Boston a 100-81 lead with seven-plus minutes remaining. It was the Celtics’ biggest lead of the night. Brown nailed a three-pointer on a subsequent possession to give the hosts an advantage of 20-plus for the first time. New Orleans subbed in its deep reserves with three-plus minutes to go, trailing by 15.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Anthony Davis tied his second-highest scoring game of ’18-19, netting 41 points on 17/34 shooting. Davis was aggressive offensively all night, coming within one shot of tying the most single-game field goal attempts for him in his NBA career. Julius Randle added 20 points, but no other Pelicans player reached double digits in scoring.

FOCUS ON: A WELCOMED LIGHTER SLATE

New Orleans knew when the schedule was released that it would have a month-plus span from Nov. 10 to Dec. 12 without any breaks of more than one day between games. The Pelicans have dealt with this timeframe – which was made more taxing by a few back-to-backs and three-games-in-four-days stretches – by eliminating shootarounds in some instances when legs might be tired. After a return home and Wednesday’s game vs. Oklahoma City (7 p.m. Central, ESPN), New Orleans will finally get a bit of a breather, with three consecutive days off from game action prior to Sunday’s home tilt vs. Miami. That’s also followed by a two-day break, leading up to a Dec. 19 game in Milwaukee’s brand-new Fiserv Forum.

“We play well at home, so hopefully we can (win Wednesday vs. OKC),” Davis said. “Then we have three or four days off where we can rest and regroup, try to recollect ourselves, then try to string wins together. Any time you get days off, it’s a chance to let your body heal.”

BY THE NUMBERS

52: Combined points for Boston starting forwards Morris (31) and Tatum (21), on 20/31 shooting. Morris went 5/8 from three-point range, while Brown was 4/7.

14-6: Boston edge in offensive rebounds, topped by rookie big Robert Williams’ four.

50-38: New Orleans lead in points in the paint. On two-pointers outside the paint, the Pelicans shot 6/18.