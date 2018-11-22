Postgame wrap: 76ers 121, Pelicans 120

PHILADELPHIA – Alvin Gentry often says that the problem with digging a big early hole in games is that a team needs a “perfect storm” the rest of the night to pull out a come-from-behind victory. Wednesday’s game was the epitome of Gentry’s common refrain: New Orleans waited until the second half to play better basketball and mounted a significant rally vs. the 76ers, but ultimately fell one point shy of overcoming a 16-point deficit.

Philadelphia held on for its 20th consecutive regular season home win, when Anthony Davis made his first two of three free throws, but misfired on the third with 2.5 seconds left, giving the 76ers a one-point triumph. Davis had been fouled on an off-balance three-point attempt by Joel Embiid.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Philadelphia got a tapout on Davis’ missed free throw, allowing most of the remaining seconds to expire. Davis collected the ball from the tapout and tossed an over-the-shoulder shot at the basket, but it fell well short under the rim. The hosts led by at least nine points at the end of each of the first three quarters, before the Pelicans make things interesting in crunch time.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jrue Holiday was asked at shootaround what it’s like to be back playing in Philadelphia, but it’s been nearly six years now since the 76ers dealt him to the Pelicans. Holiday played perhaps his best game against his ex-team Friday, finishing with 30 points and 10 assists. The starting point guard in Elfrid Payton’s stead, Holiday played an immense role during New Orleans’ fourth-quarter surge that gave the visitors an outside chance to prevail. Meanwhile, fellow starting guard E'Twaun Moore had a tremendous second half and matched Holiday by scoring exactly 30 points. Moore was 13/25 from the field, while Holiday shot 11/24.

FOCUS ON: BENCH

As critical as some have been of New Orleans’ reserves at times this season – Julius Randle’s outstanding performance notwithstanding – they can’t be blamed for some of the Pelicans’ poor first quarters or starts to game recently. On Wednesday, Randle supplied another dose of productivity, with 22 points and 10 rebounds in just 28 minutes, though foul trouble hampered him in the fourth quarter (as was also the case for Nikola Mirotic, with both players being whistled for five personal fouls). Darius Miller was solid in his standard reserve role, scoring six points on 2/3 three-point shooting. The only other Pelicans sub who figured prominently in Wednesday’s game was Frank Jackson, who again delivered some positive minutes. New Orleans was plus-4 in the rookie guard’s 13 minutes of action. He dropped in a key end-to-end layup that helped eventually make the 76ers nervous in the final moments of the fourth period.