Postgame wrap: 76ers 116, Pelicans 109
76ers (20-7), Pelicans (6-20)
PHILADELPHIA – Free throws seem like the simplest part of a basketball game, but on Friday, an inability to consistently make them proved costly for New Orleans. Trying to halt a lengthy losing streak against a very formidable foe, the Pelicans stayed within striking distance of Philadelphia, but couldn’t close the gap in the second half, partly due to inaccuracy at the foul line. New Orleans missed 11 of its 35 total free throws, while Philadelphia was more effective capitalizing there. The Pelicans tried to gain an edge by fouling poor foul shooter Ben Simmons on purpose late in the fourth quarter, but Simmons made a handful after initially struggling.
After Philadelphia racked up 39 points in the first quarter, it was an encouraging night defensively for New Orleans, particularly with center Derrick Favors returning to game action for the first time since mid-November. The 10-year NBA veteran was apprehensive about his conditioning after being away from the team for a period of weeks, but was pleased with his initial performance. He notched eight points and eight rebounds in only 15 minutes, and the Pelicans were only outscored by three points with Favors on the floor, mostly facing a very talented 76ers starting five.
“I felt pretty good,” Favors said afterward. “My body felt good. I thought I was going to be a little more tired than I was. Still have to get some rust off, but I think I did a lot of good things (on the court).”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Down 114-109, Jrue Holiday’s off-balance, near-desperation three-pointer from the right wing misfired, leading to Philadelphia free throws. Tobias Harris sank a pair for a seven-point edge with 7.2 seconds remaining.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Brandon Ingram helped keep New Orleans respectable at the foul line, as well as in the game on the scoreboard. Particularly in the second half, the first-year Pelican and forward drove to the basket for layups or earned his way to free throws, approaching his career high for trips to the charity stripe. Ingram led the Pelicans by pouring in 32 points, including 11 of 13 accuracy on free throws.
BY THE NUMBERS
35-24: New Orleans advantage in bench scoring. Local favorite Josh Hart, a Villanova University product, led the Pelicans’ reserves with 10 points.
9: Pelicans turnovers, tied for a season low. The 76ers also played a very clean game, committing only 11 turnovers.
11: Consecutive losses for New Orleans, tying a franchise record.
#FANFRIDAY
For Friday games during the regular season, a fan poll question will be asked on Twitter. The fourth question of 2019-20 was “Among some of the notable trends early in the 2019-20 NBA season, which is your favorite?” The winner was somewhat of an old-school pick, with over 50 percent voting for the league’s stricter interpretation of traveling, which also may partly explain why there have been more turnovers per game across the NBA (15.1 entering Friday’s games) than there have been in 13 years. The runner-up was higher-scoring games (the last two seasons have been the best offensively points-wise since the mid-1980s), followed by the increase in three-point shooting and the implementation of more instant replay, respectively.
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Derrick Favors 12-13-2019
Pelicans center/forward Derrick Favors recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
Game 26: Pelicans at 76ers 12/13/19
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Derrick Favors 12-13-2019
Pelicans center/forward Derrick Favors recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 02:06
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Lonzo Ball 12-13-2019
Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 01:35
Pelicans-76ers Postgame: Brandon Ingram 12-13-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps tonight's road game vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 03:14
Pelicans at 76ers: JJ Redick pours in 19 points
JJ Redick (19 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12/13/2019
| 01:33
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Brandon Ingram scores a game-high 32
Brandon Ingram (32 points) Highlights vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12/13/2019
| 01:46
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter
Brandon Ingram with 17 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 12/13/2019
| 00:42
Pelicans at 76ers Postgame: Alvin Gentry 12-13-19
New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry after the Pelicans loss at Philadelphia on Friday, December 13.
| 05:49
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: JJ Redick dishes to the cutting Jahlil Okafor
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick pumps then finds Jahlil Okafor slashing to the basket for the slam.
| 00:12
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Josh Hart connects with Jrue Holiday for the alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart connects with Jrue Holiday on the alley-oop as time winds down in the first half.
| 00:11
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Josh Hart Lobs to Jaxson Hayes for the dunk
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart connects with center Jaxson Hayes on the alley-oop.
| 00:10
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Lonzo Ball dishes to Derrick Favors
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball leaves it for Derrick Favors who gets the And-1 opportunity.
| 00:18
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Lonzo Ball assist to Brandon Ingram for the score
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball dishes to Brandon Ingram who his the fadeaway.
| 00:10
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Jrue Holiday finds Jahlil Okafor for the dunk
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dishes to center Jahlil Okafor who throws down the vicious slam.
| 00:15
Pelicans at 76ers Highlights: Jahlil Okafor fights through contact for the And-1
New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor shows patience and converts the basket plus the foul.
| 00:10
Pelicans-76ers Shootaround: JJ Redick 12-13-2019
Pelicans guard JJ Redick speaks with media following today's shootaround in preparation for tonight's road match-up vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 03:42
Pelicans-76ers Shootaround: Alvin Gentry 12-13-2019
Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry speaks with media following shootaround in preparation for tonight's road match-up vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 05:34
Pelicans-76ers Shootaround: Brandon Ingram 12-13-2019
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram speaks with media following shootaround in preparation for tonight's road match-up vs the Philadelphia 76ers
| 02:31
NEXT UP: