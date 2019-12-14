Postgame wrap: 76ers 116, Pelicans 109

PHILADELPHIA – Free throws seem like the simplest part of a basketball game, but on Friday, an inability to consistently make them proved costly for New Orleans. Trying to halt a lengthy losing streak against a very formidable foe, the Pelicans stayed within striking distance of Philadelphia, but couldn’t close the gap in the second half, partly due to inaccuracy at the foul line. New Orleans missed 11 of its 35 total free throws, while Philadelphia was more effective capitalizing there. The Pelicans tried to gain an edge by fouling poor foul shooter Ben Simmons on purpose late in the fourth quarter, but Simmons made a handful after initially struggling.

After Philadelphia racked up 39 points in the first quarter, it was an encouraging night defensively for New Orleans, particularly with center Derrick Favors returning to game action for the first time since mid-November. The 10-year NBA veteran was apprehensive about his conditioning after being away from the team for a period of weeks, but was pleased with his initial performance. He notched eight points and eight rebounds in only 15 minutes, and the Pelicans were only outscored by three points with Favors on the floor, mostly facing a very talented 76ers starting five.

“I felt pretty good,” Favors said afterward. “My body felt good. I thought I was going to be a little more tired than I was. Still have to get some rust off, but I think I did a lot of good things (on the court).”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down 114-109, Jrue Holiday’s off-balance, near-desperation three-pointer from the right wing misfired, leading to Philadelphia free throws. Tobias Harris sank a pair for a seven-point edge with 7.2 seconds remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram helped keep New Orleans respectable at the foul line, as well as in the game on the scoreboard. Particularly in the second half, the first-year Pelican and forward drove to the basket for layups or earned his way to free throws, approaching his career high for trips to the charity stripe. Ingram led the Pelicans by pouring in 32 points, including 11 of 13 accuracy on free throws.

BY THE NUMBERS

35-24: New Orleans advantage in bench scoring. Local favorite Josh Hart, a Villanova University product, led the Pelicans’ reserves with 10 points.

9: Pelicans turnovers, tied for a season low. The 76ers also played a very clean game, committing only 11 turnovers.

11: Consecutive losses for New Orleans, tying a franchise record.

#FANFRIDAY

For Friday games during the regular season, a fan poll question will be asked on Twitter. The fourth question of 2019-20 was “Among some of the notable trends early in the 2019-20 NBA season, which is your favorite?” The winner was somewhat of an old-school pick, with over 50 percent voting for the league’s stricter interpretation of traveling, which also may partly explain why there have been more turnovers per game across the NBA (15.1 entering Friday’s games) than there have been in 13 years. The runner-up was higher-scoring games (the last two seasons have been the best offensively points-wise since the mid-1980s), followed by the increase in three-point shooting and the implementation of more instant replay, respectively.