Postgame wrap: 76ers 111, Pelicans 110
76ers (39-22), Pelicans (27-35)
New Orleans trailed by 17 points in the third quarter Monday, yet – as has been the case often in recent weeks – the Pelicans found a way to not only cut into the lead, but either win or come tantalizingly close. After a furious rally, the hosts came up one point shy, nearly pulling off the improbable after Philadelphia led by double digits at halftime and appeared to be in control for the vast majority of the interconference matchup.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
E’Twaun Moore fired a contested three-pointer from the deep left wing, but the shot came up well short just before the buzzer. Philadelphia eventually secured the rebound after the ball was batted around under the hoop, escaping with a narrow victory. The 76ers left the door open for a potential Pelicans game-winner when reserve Jonathon Simmons missed two free throws with 9 seconds left.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
It was difficult to pinpoint one player with New Orleans struggling offensively so much (42 percent from the field), but also receiving valuable contributions in other areas from various Pelicans. Jrue Holiday led the squad in scoring with 22 points; Julius Randle was tough in the paint with 19 points and 14 rebounds; Elfrid Payton notched a steady double-double at 10 points and 14 assists; Cheick Diallo was a key second-half spark with eight points in 17 minutes on 4/4 shooting, perfect for a second straight game.
FOCUS ON: A LATE-GAME SURGE
When Philadelphia led 84-69 midway through the third quarter, there was little reason to believe New Orleans was about to go on a run – at least based on what had transpired in the first 2 1/2 quarters. However, the Pelicans have been very resilient under some unprecedented circumstances in recent weeks, mounting fourth-quarter rallies against several opponents with better records and/or fuller rosters. After a NOLA surge, Philadelphia regained a 110-100 lead with just 2:48 remaining, but the home team still found a way to not only make it tight, but have a chance to win. The Pelicans scored the next eight points, before Tobias Harris sank a free throw for a 111-108 margin with 16 seconds to go.
Diallo and Frank Jackson scored hoops during the 8-0 run, followed by a Holiday three-pointer and free throw.
“We just play hard,” Holiday said of his team’s penchant for rallying. “A lot of times, we are at a deficit, but are staying consistent with our energy. We’ve always been like that. I say that every year – we’ve always been the ones who through adversity, we keep on going.”
“We didn’t have our best game tonight,” Alvin Gentry said. “We had turnovers in crucial situations, things like that. But we stayed with it and competed. We gave ourselves a chance. That’s all you can do.”
BY THE NUMBERS
20: Philadelphia turnovers, the second-most by a New Orleans opponent this season. The season-most in that category happened Saturday, when the Lakers committed 23.
23: New Orleans missed layups, according to Gentry postgame. The Pelicans shot 36/67 in the paint.
5/28: Pelicans three-point shooting. Given the combined struggles from close to and far from the hoop, it was even more impressive that New Orleans nearly won.
