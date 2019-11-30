Postgame wrap: Thunder 109, Pelicans 104

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two days after a tough home loss on Thanksgiving Eve, New Orleans faced more adversity Friday when it quickly fell behind Oklahoma City by 16 points in the first half. Although the Pelicans eventually surged into a late eight-point lead, the Thunder answered in the final two minutes, going on a crucial 6-0 run after trailing 104-103.

“We have a tendency to start playing isolation basketball the last three minutes,” fifth-year head coach Alvin Gentry said. “We got back in the game simply because we were moving the ball and moving ourselves. The last three minutes, we stood around and ran isolation plays. We did such a good job of moving and cutting and playing with pace (earlier), but we’ve got to get to the point where we’re doing that for 48 minutes, not 45 or 47.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by five in the final 15 seconds, New Orleans missed two straight three-point attempts to try to cut it to a one-possession margin. Thunder center Steven Adams slammed in one of the biggest baskets of the night on the previous play, ultimately accounting for the final margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram helped spearhead New Orleans’ comeback by taking every opportunity to attack OKC on drives. The result was an 11/17 shooting night and a game-high 26 points. Ingram also grabbed eight rebounds, which topped the Pelicans in that category.

“It was how the game went,” Ingram said of his aggressiveness. “I try to take whatever the defense gives me, have a sense of urgency, know who’s guarding me and pick my spots, get my teammates involved and also attack the rim.”

Ingram – who took responsibility for late-game mistakes made by the Pelicans on Wednesday vs. the Lakers – compared his individual play Friday to that of the team overall, saying he did not close well. “I think I played 43 minutes locked in with a sense of urgency,” Ingram said, before listing some errors made in crunch time.

BY THE NUMBERS

37: New Orleans bench points, with Jahlil Okafor (14) topping the group, but E’Twaun Moore (13) and Josh Hart (10) also reaching double digits.

25: Total turnovers for the two teams, one aspect that was well played Friday. The Pelicans only had 14 turnovers, but the Thunder were even better at just 11.

11/38: New Orleans three-point shooting, a below average night for the Pelicans, despite Okafor sinking the fourth three-point bucket of his career, beating a shot-block buzzer in the first quarter.

#FANFRIDAY

For Friday games during the regular season, a fan poll question will be asked on Twitter. The third question of 2019-20 was “Which NBA schedule format do you prefer, in light of recent reports by ESPN.com that the league is considering major changes, starting with the 2021-22 season?” Among three options, the majority of fans favor a double-digit reduction in games played during the regular season, such as a 72-game format in which all teams played every conference opponent three times, and each non-conference opponent twice. That option received over 40 percent of the vote; the runner-up was 78 games with an in-season tournament, followed by maintaining an 82-game schedule.